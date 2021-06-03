North Laurel’s Kendall Hacker hit her first Hole-in- One this past Sunday at Eagles Nest in Somerset on hole No. 8, a 140-yard par 3. | Photo Submitted
HOLE-IN-ONE
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- GRADUATE PROFILE: Robinson overcame challenges, trials
- Laurel County man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer
- Laurel grand jury indict several on drug, other charges
- ALFORD: When mom isn’t feeling well, the whole family notices
- PULLING OFF THE TRIFECTA: South Laurel's Phoebe McCowan's three first-place efforts lead the way during Class 3A, Region 7 meet
- Corbin man dies in single-vehicle crash on KY 312
- GRADUATE PROFILE: Blaise Harville achieved perfect attendance every year of school
- Five Laurel County students selected for The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs
- Jaguar, Lady Jaguars track and field teams turn in impressive efforts at Class 3A, Region 7 meet
- University Center of Southern Kentucky is expanding to Laurel Campus & SCC centers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.