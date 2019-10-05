Hometown Bank Hoopfest will tip-off on Saturday, Nov. 16

WILLIAMSBURG — The Hometown Bank Hoopfest will be tipped off on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the University of the Cumberlands’ O. Wayne Rollins Center.
Listed below is the event’s schedule:
11:30 a.m. — Garrard County At Williamsburg (Girls)
1 p.m. — Pulaski County vs. North Laurel (Girls)
2:30 p.m. — Somerset at Corbin (Girls)
4 p.m. — Wesley Christian vs. Corbin (Boys)
5:30 p.m. — Pulaski County vs. South Laurel (Boys)
7 p.m. — Rockcastle County vs. Whitley County (Boys)
8:30 p.m. — Southwestern Pulaski vs. North Laurel (Boys)
