Members of the Laurel County High School Girls Basketball state championship teams of 1977, 1978, 1979, 1987 and 1991 were honored Friday night before tip-off of the South Laurel vs. Whitley County girls basketball game. The former Lady Cardinal players were able to talk to South Laurel's players and coaches before the game.
Former Laurel County coach Walter Hulett, who guided the Lady Cardinals to a state title in 1991, talked to the South Laurel team in the locker room before tip-off of Friday's game. South Laurel's players also wore replica jerseys of the 1977 state championship team during their game Friday.
