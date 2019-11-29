LONDON — The GJ Smith Showcase, presented by Legacy Nissan, is loaded with talented teams and some familiar faces and should provide basketball fans across the Tri-County a lot of fun the next two days.
With more than 20 varsity, junior varsity and freshmen games combined being played during the two-day event, which tips-off today, South Laurel coach Jeff Davis feels high school basketball fans of all ages will have a fun time watching their respective teams compete.
“This is our largest field (of teams) that we have had. Each year it continues to get bigger and bigger,” he said. “When we started this event we wanted to honor GJ in a way that people would never forget what he meant to this school and community. We also wanted it to match who he was, and that was a first-class person, which we continue to strive to make this a first-class event.
"Now we are at two full days and we have added junior varsity as well,” he added. “We have teams from all over the state and that says a lot. There are some really good teams and players that will be playing over the two days.”
Former South Laurel coach Steve Wright’s Montgomery County Indians are scheduled to play in the event along with former South Laurel standout and former North Laurel coach Brad Sizemore, whose Bell County Bobcats are scheduled to participate in the event as well.
"When you look at the teams this year, you have some of the top teams in many different regions,” Davis said. “You have a lot of local teams that will compete for the region and some of the top teams in the state. On Friday night, you will have two top teams in the state playing each other in North Laurel and Henry Clay. You have a really good Christian County team playing a Harlan County team that will be right there this year in the 13th Region. Then on Saturday, you have some really good teams in Madison Central, Montgomery County, Somerset, Madison Southern, Tates Creek, Bell County, and others."
Davis said the event will give fans a chance to see their respective teams in action while getting all fans that attend excited for the season to start.
“These games will be played like a regular-season game, which makes it just that more fun to watch,” he said. “It also gives the coaches a chance to see where they are right now and what they need to work on before the games start to count.”
GJ Smith Showcase
Presented by Legacy Nissan
Today
at South Laurel High School Gym
Noon — Mercer County vs. Barbourville — Junior Varsity
1:30 p.m. — Mercer County vs. Barbourville — Varsity
3 p.m. — McCreary Central vs. Pineville — Varsity
4:30 p.m. — Harlan County vs. Christian County — Varsity
6 p.m. — Garrard County vs. Harlan — Varsity
7:30 p.m. — North Laurel vs. Henry Clay — Varsity
at South Laurel Middle School Gym
4:30 p.m. — McCreary Central vs. Pineville — Junior Varsity
5:30 p.m. — Garrard County vs. Harlan County — Junior Varsity
6:30 p.m. — North Laurel vs. Harlan — Junior Varsity
Saturday, Nov. 30
at South Laurel High School Gym
11 a.m. — Buckhorn vs. Lynn Camp — Junior Varsity
Noon — Buckhorn vs. Lynn Camp — Varsity
1:30 p.m. — LCA vs. Rockcastle County — Varsity
3 p.m. — Madison Southern vs. Russell County — Varsity
4:30 p.m. — Tates Creek vs. Somerset — Varsity
6 p.m. — Madison Central vs. Montgomery County — Varsity
7:30 p.m. — South Laurel vs. Frankfort — Varsity
9 p.m. — Bell County vs. Breathitt County — Varsity
at South Laurel Middle School
3:30 p.m. — Russell County vs. Rockcastle County — Junior Varsity
4:30 p.m. — Madison Southern vs. Tates Creek — Junior Varsity
5:30 p.m. — Somerset vs. Montgomery County — Junior Varsity
6:30 p.m. — Madison Central vs. Frankfort — Junior Varsity
7:30 p.m. — South Laurel vs. Breathitt County — Freshmen
8:30 p.m. — South Laurel vs. Breathitt County Junior Varsity
