CORBIN — We are just a few days away before the tipoff of the Boys and Girls March Madness Boys 32-Team 13th Region Realignment Tournaments.
I went on Facebook Live Saturday night on both of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune Facebook and previewed the first two boys’ and girls’ matchups of the tournaments.
Those game previews were: Boys Tournament, top-seeded Knox Central (2018) vs. No. 32 seed North Laurel (2012) and No. 16 seed Clay County (2012) vs. No. 17 seed Clay County (2014).
On the girls’ side, No. 1 seed South Laurel (2020) vs. No. 32 seed Clay County (2007) while No. 16 seed North Laurel (2018) vs. No. 17 seed Clay County (2009).
Game predictions/results of the four games will appear in the Wednesday, March 25th edition of the Sentinel-Echo. I will continue with my predictions/results until I crown a boys and girls champion (in my estimation, these two tournaments will last 12 days or so, and due to the Sentinel-Echo being a tri-weekly publication, there could be days that they’ll be eight games predicted (four boys and four girls).
With that said, let’s take a closer look at the top four seeds in both the Boys and Girls Tournaments.
Boys
No. 1 Knox Central (2018)
The Panthers were 27-6 on the season and posted a 14-3 mark against 13th Region opponents.
Knox Central started the season 15-1 which included an impressive 73-61 win over Corbin in the finals of the Cumberland Falls Invitational.
Four players averaged in double figures in points scored with Markelle Turner’s 21.1 scoring average leading the way while Jaylen Adams (14.1), Nick Martin (13.3) and Dane Imel (11.7) followed.
Coach Tony Patterson’s thoughts on his team:
“This team was very athletic with talent and speed. They were very close as teammates and played for each other,” he said. “They helped change the culture at Knox Central. They were winners. Markelle Turner was real crafty with a scorer’s mentality. Nick Martin had good length with a soft touch. Jermel Carton was strong and loved to play defense. Jaylen Adams was very athletic and had a high basketball IQ. Dane Imel had tons of grit and loved the guard. They were really fun to coach.”
No. 2 Knox Central (2017)
The Panthers started with a 12-5 record before reeling off 15 straight wins. Their season came to an end during semifinal play of the 13th Region Tournament after falling to Corbin, 55-52.
Knox Central finished with a 27-6 mark while going 15-3 against 13th Region opponents.
Markelle Turner led the Panthers with an 18.2 scoring average while Wade Liford added a 15.6 scoring mark and Nick Martin averaged 10.3 points per game.
No. 3 South Laurel (2016)
The Cardinals became the first 13th Region team to reach the Sweet 16 semifinals since Harlan Independent accomplished the feat back in the early 1990s.
South Laurel posted size and length while posting a 29-7 record and a 16-2 mark against 13th Region opponents.
“Our length was a big strength,” South Laurel coach Davis said. “I believe people forgot just how long we were. We had Caleb (Taylor) that was 6-9, and Andrew Griffith that was 6-6 or 6-5 and then we had Ryan Anders who was 6-4 or 6-5. JJ (Ramey) was 6-3 and Jared Grubb was 6-2. We were long and athletic. We were a bunch of trees. These guys knew how to play. Everyone accepted their roles and that was the reason we were so good.”
Taylor averaged a double-double (14.7 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game) while shooting an unheard-of 75.7 percent (230-of-304) from the floor. Jared Grubb led the Cardinals with a 15.6 scoring average while Andrew Griffith scored 10.4 points per game.
No. 4 Corbin (2018)
The Redhounds were led by Andrew Taylor, who averaged 28 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. He was hard to guard and made his teammates even better. Chandler Stewart averaged 16.7 points per game while Chase Sanders tossed in 12.6 points per game.
Corbin went 26-8, including an impressive 18-3 record against 13th Region opposition.
Girls
No. 1 South Laurel (2020)
The Lady Cardinals dominated this past season, posting an impressive 27-6 record while going a perfect 11-0 against 13th Region opponents.
South Laurel isn’t quite through yet. The Lady Cardinals upset Sacred Heart, 58-57, in the first round of the Girls Sweet 16, and still has a chance to win the state title, if the KHSAA decides to play the tournament later this spring.
Amerah Steele leads South Laurel with a 19.7 scoring average and an 8.1 rebounding average while Ally Collett is averaging 18.7 points per game while dishing out more than seven assists per game. Sydnie Hall is averaging 12.7 points per game while Rachel Presley is averaging 12 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game.
Coach Chris Souder’s thoughts on his team:
“Well, definitely one of our main strengths was our ability to knock down the 3-point shot. I think we made like 122 more than any other team in the state,” he said. “We had one game where we made 19 and another game where we made 20. It was also a strength because it wasn’t just the three seniors, Bree Howard (maybe the biggest surprise in the region) couldn’t be left open. Clara Collins and Emily Cox were threats as well.
“When Rachel became available, we erased any weakness we might have had,” he added. “She had an immediate impact even when she didn’t score. Then to top it off, she went 2-of-2 from the 3-point line in the state tournament, the only two she shot all season. It also took us to a different level defensively. People underestimated our defense down the stretch and not full-court press but our half-court defense. We put so much length on the court it was hard to make any straight line passes which allowed the defense to rotate. Rebounding also greatly improved. The three seniors were probably the best trio in the state. I don’t think any team had three players with over 2,000 points, Amerah with over 600 rebounds and Ally with over 1,000 assists. They made a concentrated effort to do together they just got better and better down the stretch. We also had the luxury of having two point guards on the floor and that is such a weapon. Syd just went to another level when Ally went down. Also, our bench and locker room were incredible.”
No. 2 Clay County (2012)
The Lady Tigers were 31-6 and finished with a perfect 16-0 mark against 13th Region teams — this team was loaded.
Cheyenne Madden led Clay County with an 18.4 scoring average and a 9.7 rebounding mark while Allisa Mitchell averaged 11.7 points per game.
Madden connected on 64.4 percent (253-of-393) of her shot attempts she took. Talaura Mathis averaged 7.6 points per game while finishing with 76 3-pointers.
No. 3 Harlan County (2018)
The Lady Black Bears finished with only three losses the entire season while totaling 28 wins. They dominated against 13th Region opponents, finishing with an unblemished 18-0 mark.
They were led by one of the best one-two punches that ever played in the region in Blair Green and Kaylea Gross.
Green led the team with a 25.7 scoring average while turning in 6.7 rebounds per game. Gross only played five games after suffering a season-ending injury but was averaging 14.8 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game before getting hurt against South Laurel.
No. 4 Bell County (2015)
The Lady Bobcats were led by Maci Morris’ 25.9 scoring average and 7.9 rebounding average.
Bell County turned in a 29-3 record while winning 21 games in a row during the 2014-15 season. The Lady Bobcats also posted a perfect 19-0 record against 13th Region teams.
