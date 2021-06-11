Hoskins sets SLMS records during state championships

South Laurel Middle School student Gracie Hoskins continues to shine, turning in an impressive effort during the KTCCCA Middle School Track State championships.
In February, Hoskins broke her distal fibula while playing varsity basketball for South Laurel.
After treatment from Bluegrass Orthopedics and Revolution therapy, she was allowed to return to track to begin conditioning on April 18.
Coaches Dave Evans and Carrie Kirby worked with Gracie to help her train and condition so that she could fulfill a dream of competing at state again this year.
She attended the KTCCCA Middle School Track State Championships for track this this past weekend in Louisville. Hoskins was the lone student-athlete that qualified from South Laurel Middle School to attend. She qualified to run the 200m and 400m races this season.
On Saturday, Hoskins placed third in the state for the 400 Meter race with a time of 1:01.59, setting a new personal record and middle school record for South Laurel Middle School. She placed 12th in the 200 Meter race setting a personal record of 27.69 seconds and she also set a new record at South Laurel Middle school. Hoskins will also be competing at the high school meet with her relay teams this weekend.
