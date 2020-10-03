LONDON — After being held scoreless during their last two games, and three of their last four, Joey Marcum’s South Laurel Cardinals exploded for a season-high four goals during their 4-1 win over Whitley County.
Ben House scored twice in the win for the Cardinals (4-4 overall, 1-1 vs. 49th District opponents) while Eli Buckles and Will McCowan also found the back of the net.
Tucker Little finished the game with 14 saves during the win.
Matthew Sawyers scored the Colonels’ (4-2-1, 1-1) lone goal in the loss.
