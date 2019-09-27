NORTH LAUREL—The First Priority Bowl trophy has been handed back to North Laurel after the Jaguars defeated the South Laurel Cardinals in the Jungle on Thursday night, 27-12, in the ninth annual First Priority Bowl.
Since the bowl started in 2011, South Laurel won the bowl game just once in its inaugural year while the Jaguars claimed seven straight wins, until last year when South Laurel defeated North Laurel, 30-8.
This year, the Jaguars were hungry for revenge and that’s exactly what they got.
“Our guys wanted revenge for last year,” said North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey. “South Laurel has got a fast team and it’s kind of like it kills us on some of that stuff. They were so much bigger, so much more athletic and so much more skilled. There’s no way we should have won that game with all that against us. I told our guys it’s David versus Goliath.
“There’s no reason we should have won the game but our kids fought hard, played hard and sometimes when you play with a lot of heart and desire, it’ll pay off. It’s a tough game, it’s an emotional game for both sides. It’s one of those games that you don’t want to lose.”
With the win, the Jaguars are now 1-0 versus District 8 opponents, which Larkey said made this win even more important.
“You can control your own destiny,” Larkey said. “It was important to start 1-0 this year.”
“It was a good football game all the way to the very end where we had some breakdowns, which we’ve had a lot of defensive breakdowns throughout the course of the season but I thought we played a pretty good ball game for the most part,” said South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine. “I was pretty disappointed in the way we played last week, just horribly disappointed but I thought tonight we played solid for the most part.”
The Jaguars got scoring going in the second quarter with a nine-yard touchdown run by Konnor Robinson, followed by an extra point by North Laurel’s Mark McDaniel to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead with 11:18 left in the second quarter.
The Jaguars went into halftime with a 7-0 lead and quickly came out in the third quarter with another touchdown when North Laurel’s Jayce Hacker ran for seven yards, followed by an extra point by McDaniel, gave North Laurel a 14-0 lead with 11:14 left in the third quarter.
South Laurel freshman Dylan Burdine made his debut as quarterback after an injury to senior quarterback Logan Gentry. Dylan Burdine made a one yard run for the touchdown with 6:31 left in the third quarter, 14-6.
The Cardinals got within two points after a touchdown pass from Dylan to Traeton Napier with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter, 14-12.
The Jaguars extended their lead once again with a 15-yard touchdown pass from North Laurel quarterback Dalton Sizemore to Brody Brinks, giving the Jaguars a 21-12 lead with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter.
North Laurel sealed their win with a nine-yard touchdown run by Robinson to give the Jaguars a 27-12 lead with 2:13 left in the game.
Burdine said that, despite the circumstances, he was proud of the freshman quarterback that came out and played a solid game against the Jaguars.
“I’m proud of him (Dylan Burdine) but I don’t like the situation that it had to happen,” he said. “This is the worst season I’ve ever had with injuries. When Logan (Gentry) went down, we lost our punter. We had worked the long snap in and were finally feeling comfortable to punt again. And we lost our kicker—he was our kicker. Now we’ve lost our quarterback tonight (Thursday), our punter tonight and our kicker tonight.”
South Laurel will be back in action next week, as the Cardinals travel to Pulaski County on Friday, while North Laurel will travel to Southwestern next week.
“We’ll learn from this and we’ll get better next week and will try to whip Pulaski and if we can’t do it, we’ll get ready to take a week and get ready for Southwestern and Whitley,” Burdine said. “Eventually the dam will break and once it does, we’ll be hard to stop.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.