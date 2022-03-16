As a University of Kentucky commit, Reed Sheppard plans to soon be playing college basketball at Rupp Arena but to get to play on the big stage in the Sweet 16 with all his high school teammates this week is just another dream come true.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little boy,” said Reed. “It’s every kid in Kentucky’s dream to be able to play in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena. Growing up going to most of the Sweet 16 games and now finally being able to be a part of it means so much to me and I’m very excited to be able to play.”
It hasn’t been an easy task though, as the North Laurel Jaguars have had to battle to get past Knox Central for the past three seasons. Reed and his teammates finally made it over that hump in last week’s 13th Region championship game, defeating the Panthers 69-56, and moving on to play in the state tournament.
“I’m looking forward to playing in the Sweet 16,” Reed said. “This is what my teammates and I have been working for this whole year and finally having an opportunity is crazy. The biggest part I’m looking forward to is being able to step out on that court with my best friends and have one of the best times of our lives.”
For his parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, seeing their son play on the state of Kentucky’s biggest basketball stage means so much to them.
“Every moment is special,” Jeff said. “We are excited that Reed and his teammates will get to play at Rupp Arena together. There is something very special about basketball at the high school level, especially to see these boys grow up together and win a region championship together. The best thing is seeing them compete together in the state championships. Playing at Rupp is icing on the cake certainly, but seeing the boys get to play together is awesome!”
“I’m excited to see Reed and his North Laurel teammates on the court at Rupp Arena,” Stacey said. “They have worked really hard all year for this opportunity. How fun will it be to play your first game ever at Rupp Arena and it be with all your buddies?”
Jeff and Stacey, who both played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, know just how special getting to play at Rupp Arena is, especially to another UK commit, but more importantly, they hope that Reed soaks up this opportunity.
“The memories that come back to me don’t have anything to do with Rupp—they have to do with my high school teammates,” Jeff said when he looks back at his own memories of playing basketball. “We just want Reed to enjoy every moment with his high school teammates and understand how special this opportunity is.
“I still stay in touch with my high school teammates and some of my best memories are winning and losing high school games. Unfortunately, we never got to play in the state tournament, but I rank my high school basketball memories at the top of the list some of the best memories that I have in sports.”
As for Reed, he said he is more than ready to get out on that court and show Rupp Arena what he and his teammates are capable of but he certainly plans to have some fun along the way.
“My teammates and I have spent a lot of time in the gym together over the last couple years,” he said. “Being able to play the game I love with my best friends means so much to me and being able to have fun while doing it is the best part about it.”
