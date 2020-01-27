MANCHESTER — North Laurel continued to inch closer to clinching the 49th District’s top seed after blowing out Oneida Baptist on Saturday, 74-32.
The win improved the Lady Jaguars to 18-2 overall and 6-0 against 49th District foes. They can wrap-up the district’s top seed this week by winning road games against both Clay County and Jackson County, who North Laurel has already beaten earlier in the season.
Eddie Mahan’s squad showed no signs of slowing down after knocking off Whitley County on Friday, 93-52, as the Lady Jaguars jumped out to a 27-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
“Any time you can get a district win, it’s a good win,” Mahan said. “It was also a good opportunity to give some of our kids some varsity experience. After how well we played last night against Whitley, I was interested in seeing if we could continue that into the next day.
“For the most part we did,” he added. “We didn’t have the same focus on defense as we did last night, but overall, I was happy with our play. I was glad to see Gracie Jervis shoot the ball so well today, too. She is such a big part of our offense and her shooting will be a difference-maker for us in postseason play.”
Jervis led North Laurel with 18 points while Emily Sizemore added 11 points and Halle Collins finished with 10 points.
The Lady Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Clay County.
North Laurel 74, Oneida Baptist 32
North Laurel 27 20 14 13 74
Oneida Baptist 8 6 6 12 32
North Laurel (74) — E. Sizemore 11, Jervis 18, Valentine 9, Collins 10, B. Sizemore 3, McKnight 4, McClure 2, Nicholson 9, Black 5, Bruner 3.
Oneida Baptist (32) — Evard 4, Field-Darragh 7, Dennis 7, Schroeder 6, Howard 8.
Friday’s Game
North Laurel 93, Whitley County 52
Three North Laurel Lady Jaguars combined for 62 points in Friday night’s 93-52 win over the Whitley County Lady Colonels.
Hailee Valentine led the Lady Jaguars with 23 points in Friday night’s win while Emily Sizemore contributed 20 points and Hallie Collins put up 19 points for North Laurel.
“As a coach, you have to love the nights you shoot well,” said North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan. “It seems to always make your team play so much better. However, in this game, I felt it was our defense that turned into an easy offense that started our run and leads to us shooting so well.
“I have been hard on our team the last week after feeling like we weren’t very focused in the last few games. That for sure wasn’t the case tonight and if we play like we did tonight I feel like we can compete with anyone in the state. It’s the consistency that we are going to have to make sure we focus on for the rest of the season.”
The Lady Jaguars got off to a huge start, putting up 36 points in the first quarter with a 14-point effort by Valentine leading the way. North Laurel’s defense held the Lady Colonels to only 14 points in the first quarter, which helped the Lady Jaguars jump to a 22-point lead going into the second quarter, 36-14.
A 14-point effort by Emily Sizemore in the second quarter helped the Lady Jaguars to put up another 31 points to give North Laurel a 67-32 lead heading into halftime.
North Laurel added 26 more points in the second half while allowing the Lady Colonels 20 points in the half to give the Lady Jaguars an impressive 93-52 win.
North Laurel 93, Whitley County 52
North Laurel 36 31 20 6 93
Whitley County 14 18 9 11 52
North Laurel (93) – Valentine 23, Gray 11, B. Sizemore 10, Nicholson 3, Jervis 4, E. Sizemore 20, McClure 1, Collins 19, McKnight 2.
Whitley County (52) – Lawson 6, Shope 6, R. Anderson 19, Moses 5, Powers 2, Monhollen 5, Logan 2, Housley 5, D. Anderson 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.