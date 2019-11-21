With only four players returning that played significant varsity minutes for the South Laurel Cardinals last season, Coach Jeff Davis said the biggest thing his team is needing right now is experience.
“The main thing that we can’t really get in practice is experience,” Davis said. “We were able to get some guys some experience over the summer but we’re only going to be able to get them experience once the season starts.
“We’ve got four guys coming back that played a lot of varsity minutes but we’ve got a couple seniors, juniors, sophomores and even freshmen that have never been in a pressure situation like a varsity game—it’s totally different than a JV or freshman game and also it’s totally different than summer games. That’s the big thing is trying to get them experience.”
Though South Laurel isn’t returning many players with significant varsity experience, the Cardinals will be returning their leading scorer in Matthew Cromer, who averaged 19.1 points per game last season and 5.1 rebounds, as well as Brett Norvell who averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Micah Anders and Alex Hostettler also contributed a lot to the Cardinals’ team last season.
“We’ll just have to rely on our seniors, our leaders who have been through the grind to lead these other guys and bring them on fairly quickly,” Davis said.
The Cardinals have been hitting the weight room, as well, where Davis said he has seen great strides.
“Our guys have done a great job in the weight room and are getting stronger,” Davis said. “I think all of our guys have committed to it. We’re a lot stronger than we were last year and we’re continuing to build on that.”
Davis and his coaching staff have had an opportunity to see their team in action some in the preseason, as the Cardinals had a scrimmage last weekend against Pulaski County.
“We found out some areas we need to work on, some other areas that were very encouraging,” he said. “I think this group is a very serious group. They play well together but we’ve also got to work on rebounding. It’s early—we’ve been focusing a lot on defense, like we usually do, but we’ve got to get more of a cohesiveness and a better flow offensively right now.”
Davis will have another chance to see what his team learned in their first preseason scrimmage in this year’s GJ Smith Showcase, where the Cardinals will scrimmage on Saturday, Nov. 30.
“Scrimmages are good because they give you an idea of where you’re at and what your guys can do,” Davis said. “We kind of take a mentality of we’ve got two scrimmages and then also 30 quizzes before the real test comes. You want to win and we focus on winning but the thing is, we’re trying to get ready for February—tournament time. You’ve got to sacrifice and make sure you get guys the experience they need to be able to play when it comes tournament time.”
