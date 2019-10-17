Injury-plagued Jaguars to face Colonels Thursday

Thursday night’s matchup between the North Laurel Jaguars and the Whitley Colonels Colonels is a big one for both teams.
The two teams will be competing for the No. two seed in the district on Thursday.
North Laurel (5-3, 2-1 vs. district opponents) is only one win away from claiming the No. two seed in the district, while a win for Whitley County (4-3, 1-1 vs. district opponents) on Thursday will help to put the Colonels in the position to grab the No. two seed with a win over South Laurel next week.
North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey said that taking the No. two seed in the district will be a great accomplishment for his team, who he said have been proving people wrong all season.
“We want to win and get a home field game for our fans and players,” he said. “We have played well beyond our expectations this year and proved many people wrong.”
North Laurel will be coming off a 35-14 loss to Pulaski County, where the Jaguars held the Class 5A powerhouse to only 120 rushing yards, which is less than their average 147 rushing yards per game.
Without starting quarterback Dalton Sizemore, the Jaguars struggled with the passing game, as the Maroons held the Jaguars to only 27 passing yards, while the Jaguars rushed for 117 yards.
“We expect them (North Laurel) to play very hard on both sides of the ball and to try and establish a physical running game between the tackles on offense,” said Whitley County Coach Jep Irwin. “That is their brand and what they hang their hat on. On defense, they fly around and gang tackle.”
The Colonels are coming off a 14-0 win over Southwestern, where Whitley County found 200 rushing yards with Zach Saylor and Woody Lawson leading the team with 84 and 73 rushing yards in Thursday’s matchup, respectively.
“Whitley is a big strong team,” Larkey said. “They are coached extremely well and play very solid football. They mix up the run and pass very good. They are led by two coach’s sons, the quarterback and wide receiver, so I know they will be prepared. Whitley has a very good defensive line and disrupt a lot of teams.”
The Jaguars will be a little shorthanded on Thursday, with several injuries taking over.
“We have so many injuries right now—we are missing three offensive lineman, a quarterback, a long snapper, a punter and two defensive lineman. Basically we are a MASH unit right now.”
And with a plethora of injuries, Larkey said his younger players will have to step up and compete on Thursday.
“The key to winning the game is for our young kids to perform,” he said. “We need to limit turnovers and take what is given.”
“We must establish control of the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, especially on defense,” Irwin said. “We must protect the ball on offense because the style of play employed by North Laurel on offense will result in two to three fewer possessions for us on offense. We must make plays in the passing game or they will load the tackle box and make it more difficult for us to run the ball.”
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Whitley County.
