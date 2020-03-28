South Laurel senior Jace Bowling knows a lot about overcoming adversity which is why he was chosen as the 2020 Bluegrass Orthopaedics Champion.
Bowling, adopted at the age of 5, was born with physical limitations, including a hip disorder and leg amputation. Wearing a prosthetic limb didn’t stop Bowling from competing and excelling in sports, particularly basketball, and never hindered his determination or allowed it to define him.
“I’ve never let my disability decide what I’m going to do in my life,” Bowling said.
He just completed his senior season with the South Laurel boys basketball team where he finished the season with a 75 percent field-goal percentage.
“Jace is probably the most hard working, dedicated kid that I’ve been around,” said South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis. “With all the challenges and things he’s had to overcome and continues to overcome, he never lets it become a reason to not do something. He does everything that all the other players do and he doesn’t want to be treated any differently. He’s the ultimate teammate. He’s there every day in practice challenging guys, picking guys up and doing things that everybody else can do to the best of his ability.”
Since 2016, the annual BGO Night of Champions has honored high school student-athletes in who may not always receive recognition. Each year, BGO awards one female and one male student during their Night of Champions awards show who have overcome an injury or some type of adversity and have excelled in their respective sport(s). The award is accompanied by a $2,500 scholarship.
“It means a lot to me,” Bowling said of being chosen for the award. “The money will help out with college and I can see this as a milestone in my career.”
Davis admitted he got emotional when he learned that Bowling had been chosen for the award.
“He doesn’t get the recognition for what he does on the court, he doesn’t score all the points or get to play all the time and he still does all those other things,” Davis said. “I think it’s a true testament to him and his family of being all in and understanding their meaning to the team. It goes to show everybody else that you have a place on the team and you have a role on the team. Now to see him get this ultimate recognition of overcoming his disabilities and still performing is a testament to everybody, even to me. When I’m having a bad day or don’t feel like doing something, every day at practice, I look over at him and it inspires me. He does not want one ounce of sympathy, he doesn’t want you to make light of his disabilities or cater to it or feel sorry for him.”
Bowling hopes that his story will inspire others with disabilities to keep fighting for what they want.
“There is no more deserving person for an award like this or any award,” Davis said. “Jace has skills, he can shoot and he can do what everybody else does, it’s just in a different way. It’s a great accomplishment for him and he’s a great inspiration for our school, our program and our community and I hope everyone recognizes that because this is probably more special award than any other award out there because it’s a recognition of the hard work of overcoming.”
Bowling will be honored along with several other student-athletes across the state during the BGO Night of Champions on June 14 at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Griffin-Gate in Lexington.
