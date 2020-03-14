Jags baseball looking to impress next season

It’s almost that time of the year again, and the North Laurel Jaguars are looking to put together another impressive season with some big goals in mind.
Last season, the Jaguars finished with a 17-21 record, claiming the 49th District title once again after losing to Jackson County in the 2018 district finals. North Laurel’s season came to an end in the first round of the 13th Region after a 9-6 loss to Whitley County.
This year, North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter believes he has a team that can take the Jaguars all the way with a lot of experience returning, as well as several new faces expected to help contribute this season.
“We’ve got some guys with varsity experience and some who don’t have it who can hopefully figure it out and contribute to the cause,” McWhorter said. “We lost some good seniors, but we’ve got several guys coming back that have some experience. And then we’ll have to sprinkle in some young kids, kids who didn’t play last year, a kid who transferred in. It’s going to be a work in progress throughout the season, but I think when it’s all said and done, at the end of the season, when everybody’s arms are in shape, that we should be right in the thick of things. I think we have a good enough group of kids to win the region. That’s going to be the goal to win the district and win the region. Anything else will be a disappointment.”
McWhorter said he expects his team to be strong on the mound with several pitchers expected to contribute this year with the return of senior Cole Kelley who sat out last season, Eli Sizemore, freshman Chase Keen, Jon McCowan and Connor McKeehan who transferred from South Laurel last year and will be eligible to play in April.
“Pitching, which is the most important thing I think, when we can get everybody firing on all cylinders, we’re going to be able to put together a good pitching staff,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter expects there to be some healthy competition this year between his players to fight for a spot in the lineup with the hopes that will make his team stronger throughout the season.
“There will probably be 100 different lineups before the end of the season, and I told the guys when their number is called, they’ll have to be ready to step up,” he said. “We’re trying to figure it out for ourselves as coaches where everyone fits. Overall, I think we’ve got a solid group, and I think we’ve got a good chance.”
The Jaguars never shy away from a tough schedule, and McWhorter said this season is no different with their end goal in mind.
“We’ve got a tough schedule,” he said. “There are no cupcakes on there. The first week of the season, we’ve got five games scheduled with Rockcastle, Wayne County, Knox Central, Whitley County and Southwestern. Playing a tough schedule, going in and beating somebody 20 to nothing does absolutely nothing for anybody, and there’s no team on our schedule that will be like that. I think we’re going to have plenty of opportunities to see good pitching so our hitters can figure out how to deal with it. We’ve got a tough schedule that will have us prepared for the district and region tournament.”
