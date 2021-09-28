LONDON — North Laurel gave its fans something to cheer about during the Jaguars’ final home regular season match on Tuesday.
The Jaguars (6-6-2) scored two goals in the first half and never looked back as they defeated Pulaski County, 2-0.
What made the win even more impressive is the fact that North Laurel had just dropped a 7-1 decision to district foe Corbin the night before.
“The boys came ready to play tonight after a tough game last night,” Broyles said. “We came out strong tonight and played our game. We pressured and cut passing lanes and were able to control the game. We took the lead midway through the 1st half when Jackson McCowan was fouled in the box and Grant Abner converted the PK. We continued to control the game and scored five minutes later when Brayden Cassidy headed the ball into the back of the net off a perfectly placed corner kick from Gabe Steely.”
Grant Abner’s penalty kick just eight minutes into the contest gave the Jaguars an early 1-0 lead. Brayden Cassidy added a goal during the 34th minute to push North Laurel’s lead to 2-0.
Broyles squad continued to play impressive defense during the final 46 minutes to secure the win as keeper Henry Chappell recorded his third shutout of the season.
“We had several chances in the second half to add to the lead but were inches away from finding the back of the net,” Broyles said. “Defensively, we weren’t perfect, but good enough for Henry Chappell to get his third clean sheet of the year. Henry is playing at the top of his game right now, and I feel we are improving at the right time.”
The Jaguars will finish regular season play Thursday on the road against Letcher Central.
