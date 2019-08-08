The North Laurel Jaguars are getting ready for their first scrimmage of the season and Coach Chris Larkey believes it will be a learning opportunity for both the players and the coaching staff.
With several experienced players returning to the team this season, Larkey said his Jaguars are further along than they were last year at this point in the preseason, which he hopes will show in Friday’s scrimmage, where the Jaguars are set to face the Lynn Camp Wildcats in their first scrimmage of the year.
Larkey said the first scrimmage of the preseason is important because it allows his players to get back into the swing of things, while also allowing them a chance to see the hard work they’ve put in all summer long translate onto the field.
“You just want to see where you’re at and if they’re actually comprehending what you’ve been teaching them,” he said.
With several positions still up for grabs, Larkey hopes that Friday’s scrimmage will help to give him and the coaching staff a better idea of who best fits in a position before the season begins.
“We did lose three linemen and we’ve been trying to replace those three guys,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of kids in the mix to be some of the starters and we don’t really know yet who they are until we actually do some more stuff with them.
“The first thing I want to see is how our kids respond to hitting somebody—they finally get to hit somebody besides themselves. We’ll see how much more aggressive they are when they’re hitting other people and see how they respond to getting hit back. That’s one thing we want to look at.”
Larkey said that the matchup against Lynn Camp will also allow him an opportunity to see if changes to the lineup need to be made.
“We want to make sure our guys know what they’re doing because if they don’t know what they’re doing, we’re going to put somebody else in,” he said. “You can win a lot of games just by knowing what to do.”
With a tough schedule ahead, the Jaguars will need to be prepared as soon as the season begins and Larkey hopes this scrimmage will help to prepare them.
“We’ve got a tougher schedule than we’ve had in the last two years, so our kids have to really come out and play up to their level,” he said. “They have to play 100 percent every play and learn that they can’t take a play off.”
North Laurel will face Lynn Camp on Friday, with the scrimmage set to begin at 6 p.m. at North Laurel High School.
