Jags remain at No. 6 during latest Fear 'Les' 13th Region Pigskin Rankings

1. Bell County (8-0 overall, 4-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Bobcats keep showing they’re the best team in the region by dominating another opponent last week.
Bell County handed Jackson County a 45-0 loss while recording its second consecutive shut out during the process.
Dudley Hilton’s squad has only allowed 12 points during its past four games. Bell County will travel to play Estill County today before hosting No. 4 Harlan County next week.
2. Williamsburg (6-2, 3-0)
The Yellow Jackets captures their 13th consecutive district win last week after blowing out Pineville, 44-6.
Senior quarterback Dalton Ponder continued his impressive play by completing 18-of-27 pass attempts for 341 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Williamsburg can wrap-up it’s fourth consecutive district championship with a win over Lynn Camp today. The Yellow Jackets have won 13 straight games against the Wildcats.
3. Corbin (6-2, 2-0)
The Redhounds have won a season-best three games in a row after escaping Lincoln County last week with a 26-21 win.
Freshman quarterback Cameron Combs completed 7-of-7 pass attempts for 91 yards and a touchdown while led Corbin with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Justin Haddix’s squad can capture their respective district’s top seed with a win over Wayne County today.
Corbin has won 27 district games in a row, including going a perfect 22-0 against district foes under Haddix.
The last time the Redhounds lost to a district opponent came back on Nov. 15, 2013, against Wayne County in second-round action of the Class 3A playoffs.
4. Harlan County (6-2, 3-0)
The Black Bears took one on the chin last week, losing to Class 4A state power Johnson Central, 56-6.
But with that said, I’m not sure any team in the region could beat the Golden Eagles this season.
Harlan County managed only 107 yards on offense during their 50 points loss while seeing Johnson Central total 388 yards of offense.
The Black Bears can secure a home playoff game with a win over Perry Central today.
5. Whitley County (5-3, 1-2)
The Colonels were able to wrap-up a home playoff game by rallying to beat North Laurel last week, 28-22.
Whitley County was trailing 22-7 before managing to score 21 unanswered points to get the win.
Sophomore quarterback Seth Mills played a big role in the win, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Whitley County has another big district matchup today against South Laurel. A win over the Cardinals would improve the Colonels’ district mark to 3-1.
6. North Laurel (5-4, 1-1)
The Jaguars dropped a district heartbreaker last week after falling to Whitley County in the final seconds, 28-22.
North Laurel saw a home playoff game go out the window after seeing its 22-7 second-half lead turn into a 28-22 loss.
The Jaguars are off this week but will try to snap a two-game losing skid before entering the playoffs with a home matchup against Wayne County.
7. Knox Central (1-7, 0-3)
The Panthers surprised many by hanging with Wayne County before eventually falling last week, 49-34.
Knox Central built a first-half lead, but couldn’t hold on despite seeing running back Seth Huff run for 172 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Brady Worley threw for 259 yards and two scores.
The Panthers host Lincoln County in a district matchup today before traveling to play South Laurel to end regular season play.
8. Clay County (5-3, 1-1)
The Tigers won their second straight game after rolling past Perry Central on the road, 48-20.
It’s not an easy task beating the Commodores at their place, but Clay County was able to do so behind the play of quarterback Ethan Hacker and running back Chandler Hibbard.
Hacker threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns while Hibbard ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Clay County totaled 470 yards on offense.
9. Middlesboro (6-2, 3-1)
The Yellow Jackets are rolling at the right time after winning their second game in a row with a 50-0 win over Morgan County last week.
Middlesboro turned in its best defensive effort of the season, allowing only 39 yards of total offense.
10. Pineville (6-2, 1-2)
The Mountain Lions took one on the chin last week after falling to Williamsburg, 44-6.
Pineville was outgained in total offense during the 38-point loss, 522–139.
Leading rusher Colby Frazier was limited to only 17 yards on seven carries while Devon Morris tallied 83 yards on the ground and one touchdown.
The Mountain Lions can secure a home playoff game with a win over Harlan today.
