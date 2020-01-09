1. North Laurel (10-3 overall, 5-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Jaguars came back from Florida and turned in what many believe was their best performance so far this season during their 82-67 win over Pulaski County.
Freshman Ryan Davidson led the way with 22 points while freshman Reed Sheppard added 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the win.
Nate Valentine’s squad cruised to an easy 87-49 win over Red Bird on Tuesday.
Senior Cole Kelley led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Sheppard added 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor, and six assists. Davidson scored 12 points and tallied six rebounds and one blocked shot.
2. South Laurel (11-3, 6-1)
The Cardinals were able to enjoy a week off after beating Clay County this past Saturday, 56-55. Senior Matt Cromer continued to dominate, scoring 25 points during the win.
South Laurel will be back in action on the road on Saturday against, yep you guessed it, Clay County.
3. Clay County (10-5, 4-1)
The Tigers picked up the program’s first-ever win over Scott County last Friday with a 75-64 victory but dropped a 56-45 decision to South Laurel on Saturday.
Evan Langdon recorded a double-double in the loss, finishing with 11 points and 17 rebounds.
Clay County is a hard team to figure out.
The Tigers have the talent to win the region, but right now, they just can’t seem to get on track.
Not having Raven Abner in the lineup doesn’t help matters. He’s out with an injury and is one of the most underrated players in the region.
Glenn Gray’s squad managed to get back on track Monday with an impressive 79-45 win over Jackson County.
4. Knox Central (12-2, 1-0)
The Panthers are heating up at the right time. They managed to escape with a 74-66 win over Rockcastle County this past Saturday before defeating Perry Central on Monday, 73-67.
Keep an eye on junior Jevonte Turner, he’s easily one of the top players in the region.
5. Harlan County (9-5, 2-2)
The Black Bears avenged last week’s 70-59 loss to Knox Central by picking up wins over both Rye Cove, Virginia (82-37) and Letcher Central (55-50).
6. Corbin (9-4, 4-2)
The Redhounds are back on track after losing their final two games of the Cumberland Falls Invitational.
Corbin dominated Cordia in this past Saturday’s 88-63 win in the Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic and followed the 25-point victory by pulling out a hard-fought 68-58 decision over Whitley County on Tuesday.
7. Bell County (6-7, 3-2)
The Bobcats are starting to heat up at the right time. After starting the season with a 3-6 mark, Bell County is now 3-1 during its last six games.
Two of the three wins were against Middlesboro and Williamsburg.
The Bobcats came back from 14 points down with four minutes to go against Middlesboro before pulling off an impressive 46-43 win after London Stephney connected with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Bell County also had to mount a comeback against Williamsburg before pulling off a 68-58 win.
8. Oneida Baptist (6-6, 6-2)
The Mountaineers have been off for three weeks and are currently riding a three-game losing skid as of Thursday. Their game against Williamsburg during second-round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
9. Williamsburg (6-9, 2-6)
The Yellow Jackets have dropped seven of their last eight games, but they continue to play hard and continue to fight to get over the hump.
Williamsburg dropped a 62-59 decision to McCreary Central on Monday before losing a lead late to Bell County while eventually falling, 68-58.
10. Middlesboro (7-6, 2-4)
The Yellow Jackets lost a last-second heartbreaker to 52nd District rival Bell County last week after leading by 14 points with four minutes remaining.
Middlesboro recovered nicely by defeating Barbourville at home on Tuesday, 59-37.
