PINEVILLE — The North Laurel Jaguar golf team weathered the storm literally and managed to pull off a first-place finish in Monday’s rain-filled match with Corbin, Jackson County, and Whitley County.
The Jaguars won the overall match with a team score of 165 while Whitley County placed second with a 173. Corbin turned in a third-place effort with a 184 while Jackson County finished fourth with a 194.
Corbin’s Eli Fischer took home top individual honors after shooting a 37. Whitley County’s RJ Osborne finished second with a 38 while North Laurel’s Jack McArdle shot a 40 for a third-place finish. Kole Jervis finished with a 41 for the Jaguars while teammates Lucas Binder, August Storm, and Brady Hensley each shot a 42 apiece.
Match Scores
1. North Laurel 165
Jack McArdle 40
Kole Jervis 41
Lucas Binder 42
August Storm 42
Brady Hensley 42
2. Whitley County 173
RJ Osborne 38
Trey Lawson 43
Ethan Bowlin 44
Landon Siler 48
Caleb Strickland 49
3. Corbin 184
Eli Fischer 37
Parker Norvell 45
Braedan Scalf 48
Ethan Mott 49
Bradyn Parmon 51
4. Jackson County 194
Josiah Tyra 41
Joey Vickers 47
Micah Summers 52
Jackson Lakes 53
Tydus Summers 54
• Last week’s play
North Laurel was able to turn in solid play last week before Monday’s match in Pineville.
“Opening last Saturday allowed us to get a lot of guys some experience,” North Laurel coach Chris Stone said. “I split our team up into two groups. One group played Battlefield in Richmond. This group consisted of Cade Robinson, Ben Baker, Kole Jervis, Issac Brown, and Brody Hodges. This group with a mix of older and younger players faired well. It was a first for most of these guys, they had never played an 18 hole invitational before. The final scores were a little higher than expected, but the experience gained is what we were looking for in this early season event. Kole Jervis and Brody Hodges, both young guys played well and shot below 90.
“The other group, Lucas Binder, August Storm, Jack McArdle, Nathan Edwards, and Brady Hensley played Campbellsville Country Club,” he added. “Campbellsville Country Club is a challenge, to say the least. This team fought through narrow fairways and extremely small elevated greens to post a score higher than our hopes. I hope playing on this type, of course, will make playing at London Country Club easier. When you miss a green at Campbellsville Country Club by five or so feet, you are on the green putting at London. Early in the season, this is a place we want to challenge ourselves with. Though both teams shot 360+ as a team we got several players' experience.”
Stone said his team continued to improve last Monday after playing an inter-squad match.
“We had some fun with an inter-squad match,” he said. “I took our team and split them into three teams of five and played match play for nine holes. The ones that didn’t play followed along with learning and seeing how an event is done. This was a great time to teach and learn for all the guys along with tons of fun.
“Tuesday we were back at it with an invitational at Burnside,” Stone added. “Lucas Binder, August Storm, Jack McArdle, Kole Jervis, and Brady Hensley participated. This showing was much better as the team scored 343. This score is very similar to our score from last year's region. A good start to working toward the numbers we want to see. All the guys shot below 91, with Lucas Binder leading the way with an 83. The boys know it’s early in the season and for us to reach our goals this year we have to shave 20 strokes off that team score.
“The first week was busy, so this past Friday we took a break and had some fun hosting a golf scramble fundraiser,” he continued. “The boys and several teams from around the community came out to support. The North Laurel boys’ golf team would like to thank the following:
Legacy Nissan
Local Honey
Jackson Energy
Midwest Engineering
Motto Mortgage
Cessna & George Law Firm
Abner & Cox
Dairy Dart
Copper Penny
Smith Global
Shoe Inn
BinzMania London store
London Aesthetics
And all the individuals that supported us and played.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.