After a short summer with his team, North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine and his Jaguars have finally had an opportunity to build relationships with one another, get on the same page and work towards building a family atmosphere within the team.
“I think we just needed some time to figure out what we were doing with everything being new,” Valentine said. “We just needed more time together and more time for me to figure out what we need to be running and what to play and where to play everybody. Since the start of practice, we’ve come a really long way.”
Valentine said practices have been really competitive so far, as he’s seen a lot of improvement from his team.
“The guys are playing hard and I think that’s probably the biggest thing we’ve been focusing on is to get everybody to play hard all the time and give maximum effort every possession,” he said. “They have been really good and done a great job with it.”
The Jaguars will have five seniors leading the team, along with freshmen Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson, who Valentine expects to come together to make things happen this season.
“We have four guys that can get 20 (points) on any given night,” Valentine said. “We have a lot of weapons, a lot of depth and it comes in different ways. We’ve got five seniors that will be able to contribute a lot and then we have some younger guys, two freshmen with Ryan (Davidson) and Reed (Sheppard), so we have a really good mix of older guys and younger guys. I’m pleased with the number of guys that I think will be able to contribute.”
The Jaguars faced their first competition of the preseason in a scrimmage last weekend with Southwestern Pulaski at the University of the Cumberlands where North Laurel walked away with a 23-point win.
Valentine said that scrimmages are a great opportunity to learn more about his team’s abilities.
“I think it’s more about being able to play against someone else that you’re not familiar with and gives you an opportunity to see what actually works and what doesn’t against an opponent,” Valentine said. “Sometimes in practice when you play the same guys day in and day out, everybody knows strengths and weaknesses, so when you play against opponents you get to see where you stand offensively and defensively. I’m not so sure if the final score is indicative of how good you are, like on Saturday there were a lot of positives that we can take out of that scrimmage, you find a lot of things that you can work on for the next week and a half leading up to the start of the season.”
The Jaguars will have another scrimmage on Friday, Nov. 29, as they will face Henry Clay at South Laurel where Valentine and his coaching staff will have an opportunity to figure out where his team stands before the regular season begins.
North Laurel’s season will begin on Monday, Dec. 2, where the Jaguars will play Collins.
