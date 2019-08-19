Jaguar golfers gain experience in weekend invitational

MOUNT VERNON — The North Laurel Jaguars golf team turned in a solid effort at the Rockcastle Invitational held at Cedar Rapids in Mount Vernon on Saturday.
North Laurel boys golf coach Chris Stone said his team finished middle of the pack in the invitational, where the Jaguars were lead by junior Micah Steely.
“Micah played OK today, not what he or I expect,” Stone said. “He left 5-6 strokes out there today, rushed a few putts that hurt and over 18 holes that can pile on to your score.
“Sophomores Lucas Binder and Jack McArdle started off well but faded as the hot day grew long. Both are working hard on improving their putting stoke, and today they made progress. Their stoke with the putter looks much better and I expect to see lower scores from it. Senior Jimmy Storm had a very good day striking the ball. Jimmy gave himself many chances to score well and had several birdie putts. Unfortunately he just could not take advantage of them.”
Stone said that golfers August Storm, Cade Robinson, Tydus Summers and Ben Baker showed a lot of grit in Saturday’s matchup.
“Though scores are not what we want, they fought and gained a lot of experience today,” Stone said. “Ben Baker and Tydus Summers, both seventh graders, really handled today better than expected being their first time in an invitational or match. I look forward to watching them improve for the next several years.”
The Jaguars won’t get much of a break, with another match Monday at Wasioto Winds and then back at it on Tuesday at Indian Springs both in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.