LONDON — North Laurel boys soccer coach David Broyles admits he likes what he has seen out of his young Jaguar players so far during their respective practices this summer.
North Laurel is coming off a four-win campaign from last fall but will enter the 2020 season with high expectations.
“The players have responded well with our practices so far this season,” Broyles said. “They have had a great attitude and work ethic so far. While they would love to be able to move into some scrimmage type drills, they understand the situation we are dealing with.
“Not having contact drills has limited us in some aspects of practice, however, it has allowed us to focus more on skill drills that will benefit the players in the future,” he added. “As coaches, we have had to be a little more creative with drills so the players do not become bored with the routine. We’ve all had to think out of the box more this season.”
Even though his team is working hard to prepare for what they hope is a season, Broyles said the fear of what will happen with the season is a real issue.
“The players are concerned because they want to be able to play and we as coaches try to keep them thinking positively, but in the same respect I believe in being honest with them going forward and keeping them informed,” he said. “I think everyone’s spirits went down just a little with the KHSAA ruling of pushing mandatory practices to August 3.
“However, we will continue to prepare for the season in hopes of playing at some point,” Broyles added. “We realize that everything hinges on how the COVID-19 numbers go, especially when students return to school. I do believe that if there is any way possible that we will have some sort of season even if it is a shortened one.”
With the high school soccer season still in question, Broyles said his players have been working harder than normal in hopes of getting their season in.
“They have an urgency about them that I haven’t seen in years past,” he admitted. “For many of them, it is their final year to play high school soccer and they want to be able to finish playing the game they love. We didn’t have a very good season last year and this group feels that they can improve on that and have a better finish to their career.
“We do have a few players that have aspersions of playing soccer at the next level and they want to be able to show their abilities this season,” Broyles added. “Hopefully, everything goes well, numbers go down, and they will be able to accomplish their goals for the season. We are approaching each day with tempered optimism.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.