The North Laurel Jaguars put together another stellar performance this week, defeating the Jackson County Generals with a 9-2 win on Tuesday night.
It was a bittersweet win for North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter, who lost his father last week. McWhorter has been one of the most successful coaches in the 13th Region for the past two decades, with multiple district and regional titles. It was his dad that got him started in the game, and no doubt his dad would be proud of yet another trophy added to the case.
“It has been a long week for me with the passing of my dad, but he is the man who got me into playing baseball and was the President of Laurel County Little League for 13 or so years and has watched a lot of baseball,” said McWhorter. “I’m sure he was watching tonight, cheering on the North Laurel Jaguars with a smile on his face.”
The win was no doubt a great moment for McWhorter, whose teams have now won nine of the last 10 district titles. His team is playing as well as they have all season, and at the right time.
On Tuesday, the Jaguar pitching and defense was the difference in the blowout win. Austin Smith started on the mound and took the win for North Laurel, pitching four innings, allowing three hits and one run. Connor McKeehan came on in relief and pitched the final three innings of the night, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out four.
“We played another complete game and got great pitching from Austin Smith and Connor McKeehan,” said McWhorter. “We played really well, defensively, behind them.”
The Jaguars got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning. Eli Sizemore and Caden Harris both singled to reach base, and a double by McKeehan two batters later brought them both home to put North Laurel on top 2-0.
After the Generals scored one run in the top of the third, the Jaguars put together an impressive run at the plate in the bottom of the fourth. North Laurel opened with five straight singles from Sizemore, Harris, McKeehan, Smith, and Will Hellard, with Sizemore, Harris, and Hellard all scored to extend the Jaguars’ lead to 5-1 with no out in the inning.
A sacrifice fly from Blake Vanhook scored McKeehan to extend the lead to 6-1. Gavin Hurst came in to pinch run for Smith and later scored on a single from Brady Gilmore to put North Laurel ahead 7-1. They went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on their way to the 9-2 win.
McKeehan led the Jaguars at the plate with a double and a single, while driving in four runs. Sizemore, Gilmore, and Harris each singled twice, while Hellard, Smith, and Corey Broughton each singled once. Hellard, Smith, Vanhook, and Gilmore each had one run batted in.
With the win, the Jaguars are now champions in the 49th District. They will move on to the 13th Region Tournament.
