Jaguars drop 6-0 decision to Frederick Douglas

LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars were shorthanded when they headed north on I-75 to square-off against Frederick Douglas on Saturday.
Coach David Broyles had 13 players make the trip as the outmanned Jaguars (4-12-2) dropped a 6-0 decision to the Broncos.
The loss dropped North Laurel to 0-4-1 during its last five games with matchups against both Wayne County and Pulaski County left.
“We played hard today,” Broyles said. “We were shorthanded and only had two subs to start the game. We were under the gun during the game, but I was pleased with the way we kept fighting and playing hard. We played with a lot of heart.
“Frederick Douglas is a very good and talented team,” he added. “We’ve got games remaining with Wayne County and Pulaski County, so we will get back to work and continue to sort some things out and hopefully step toward the direction we need to be heading once the postseason starts.”
The Jaguars will travel to play Wayne County today at 6 p.m.
Thursday's Game
Berea 2, North Laurel 1
The Jaguars went on the road with hopes of snapping their losing skid but instead dropped a 2-1 decision to Berea.
Jackson McCowan scored North Laurel's lone goal while Kievan Hutson recorded an assist. Keeper Henry Chappell finished with five saves.
