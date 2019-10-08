WHITLEY COUNTY—The North Laurel Jaguars saw their season come to an end on Monday night after falling 4-2 to Oneida Baptist Institute in the first round 49th District Boys Soccer Tournament.
“The scoreboard may not have shown it but I felt like they won that game,” said North Laurel Coach David Broyles. “This team showed me a lot of heart tonight (Monday). There was no quit in them—they didn’t want their season to end tonight.”
The Mountaineers found a quick goal in the five-minute mark that gave them an early lead, 1-0.
That goal was followed by another OBI goal off a free kick in the 19-minute mark that bounced around before finding its way in the back of the net to give the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead.
The Jaguars were able to find a goal on a penalty kick just one minute later by Kievan Hutson that sent a ball sailing past OBI’s goalkeeper, 2-1.
OBI’s Chidera Nwangwu sent a ball sailing past the hands of North Laurel goalkeeper Henry Chappell in the 22-minute mark, followed by a goal by OBI’s Chidera Nwangwu just four minutes later to give the Mountaineers a two-goal advantage, 3-1.
The Jaguars were able to find another goal in the 36-minute mark to make the score 4-2 just before halftime with a goal by Jackson McCowan.
Despite several shot attempts, the second half remained scoreless for both teams and OBI walked away with the win, 4-2.
Broyles said his team dug themselves into a hole after giving up four goals in the first half that they couldn’t get back out of.
“They (OBI) like to take everything up the middle and we kind of let them have that even though we’d stressed to them ‘you’ve got to clog up the middle, you’ve got to squeeze the middle and get the ball out of there,’” Broyles said. “After the first 20 minutes, we outplayed them. We controlled the game. We worked and we just couldn’t put it in the back of the net.
“Our defense was huge—especially in the second half. We kept them frustrated and just didn’t let them in. We clogged the middle up and that’s where they like to go. We were able to use the wings and get them outside a little bit, we just couldn’t get it to go in.”
Broyles said his entire team really stepped up their game on Monday night but saw his seniors really fighting to keep their season alive.
“They really didn’t want their season to end tonight (Monday),” he said. “I thought that Dillan Mounce probably had his best game tonight. He worked hard for the ball and made good passes. Kievan Hutson never quit—he played till he puked, literally. All of our seniors—Barrett Brown had one of his better games tonight. John Votaloto between him and Evan Leatherman, who is a junior that will be back next year, they really blocked up that center after that first 20 minutes on.”
The Jaguars finished their season with a 4-13-2 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.