WINDERMERE, Fla. — The North Laurel Jaguars finished their stay in this past weekend’s Rock Holiday Classic hosted by Windermere Prep, Florida with a loss on Monday to Thompson, Alabama, 92-87.
The Jaguars kicked off the three-day tournament with a 53-49 loss to Riverside, Virginia on Friday that was followed by the Jaguars’ first overtime game of the season where North Laurel came out on top with a 57-56 over Tippecanoe, Ohio on Saturday.
Monday’s loss was only the Jaguars’ third loss of the season to put North Laurel at an 8-3 record.
The Jaguars added 20 points in the first quarter with Ryan Davidson and Cole Kelley leading the way for North Laurel with six points each while Isaiah Alexander had five points in the quarter. Thompson outscored the Jaguars by seven points, going into the second quarter with a 27-20.
North Laurel fought back from behind to get within one point at halftime, 46-45, with a 14-point effort by Reed Sheppard to lead the way for the Jaguars in the second quarter.
Alexander and Sheppard each contributed eight points for the Jaguars in the third quarter to help the Jaguars tie the game up at 65 apiece going into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars couldn’t contain Thompson’s offense in the fourth quarter, being outscored 27-22 to give Thompson the win.
Kelley led the Jaguars with 26 points on Monday night while Sheppard had 24 points for North Laurel.
The Jaguars will be participating in this weekend’s Raymond Reed Classic hosted by South Laurel where North Laurel is set to face Pulaski County on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Thompson, Alabama 92, North Laurel 87
Thompson 27 19 19 27 92
North Laurel 20 25 20 22 87
Thompson (92) – Mahone 13, Hopkins 6, Dorolek 20, Mitchell 9, Roberson 4, Lewis 6, Jones 6, Russell 3, Johnson 25.
North Laurel (87) – Sheppard 24, Kelley 26, Davidson 13, Alexander 19, Sizemore 3, Harris 2.
