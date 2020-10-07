LONDON — When North Laurel and Southwestern meet, you can expect a physical and entertaining ball game.
Friday’s district battle wasn’t any different with both teams taking each other’s best punches on both sides of the ball before seeing the Warriors hold on in the end with a 28-12 victory.
Only two points separated the two teams with 10:43 remaining in the contest before seeing Southwestern score two late touchdowns to put the game away.
“It was a tough loss but our young team played awesome and stepped up,” North Laurel coach Chris Larkey said. “We were playing a team that had us beat on size and speed. We had an emotional game last week and a huge emotional win last week, and it was tough to get full focus back with all that happened. I think the positive that came out is we proved we can play with anyone.”
The loss dropped Larkey’s Jaguars to 2-2 overall, and 1-1 in district play while Southwestern (4-0, 1-0) kept its chances of repeating as district champions alive.
After holding the Warriors on their first offensive series, North Laurel managed to get on the scoreboard first.
The Jaguars marched downfield before seeing freshman quarterback Tucker Warren connect with Gavin Hurst with a 10-yard touchdown strike to give their team an early 6-0 advantage with 6:46 remaining in the first quarter.
After seeing both teams turn the ball over, the Warriors were able to find the end zone and tie the game with a six-play, 52-yard scoring drive thanks to a 10-yard quarterback keeper by David Crabtree at the 6:12 mark of the second quarter.
Southwestern was able to get on the scoreboard once again right before the half as Crabtree hooked up with Mason Hibbard to give the Warriors their first lead of the game at 12-6.
North Laurel had hopes of tying the contest before half but two sacks and a blocked punt that resulted in a safety allowed the Warriors to lead 14-6.
Both teams struggle to put anything together offensively in the third quarter but the Jaguars were finally able to break through and reach the end zone after a three-yard touchdown run by Grant Woods. North Laurel didn’t convert the two-point play, leaving the Jaguars trailed 14-12 with 10:43 left in the fourth quarter.
Southwestern was able to answer with a successful offensive drive of its own.
The Warriors continues to rack up yards on the ground and finally reached paydirt When Giddeon Brainard Was able to shake off some North Laurel tacklers and race 21 yards to give Southwestern a 22-12 lead with 7:19 left in the game.
The Warriors put the finishing touches on their win by scoring a touchdown with 1:03 remaining, increasing their advantage to 28-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.