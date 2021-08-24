Jaguars fall to 2-2 after loss to Garrard County

After opening the season with two straight wins, the North Laurel Jaguars have struggled over their past two games, both culminating in losses.
North Laurel opened the season with wins against Scott County and Perry County Central. Last week, the Jaguars dropped a 4-1 loss to South Laurel, and they fell 1-0 to Garrard County on Tuesday. North Laurel has hit an unfortunate bump in the road that many schools around Kentucky are dealing with, losing players to both COVID-19 protocols and various injuries.
As of Tuesday night, there had been thousands of students across the state quarantined due to a rise in COVID-19 and it’s affecting athletic teams across Kentucky.
Coach David Broyles said that Tuesday night was an off-night for the Jaguars and that between quarantines and injuries, his team is struggling.
“We lost 1-0,” said Broyles. “It was just a bad game. Injuries and COVID-19 have played havoc with my team.”
With the loss, the Jaguars are now 2-2 on the season. After back-to-back road games, North Laurel will return home this Thursday to take on the Berea Pirates, who are 1-3 on the season.
