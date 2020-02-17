The North Laurel Jaguars picked up a big win over 14th Region powerhouse the Hazard Bulldogs on Saturday in the Jaguars second overtime game of the season, 63-60.
With the win, the Jaguars are now sitting at a three-game winning streak as they head into the final week of regular season action.
“Really proud of our effort tonight,” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “We have put together three solid games. We are getting contributions from different guys every night. Hazard is a really good basketball team with a hall of fame coach.”
After a close first quarter, the Jaguars were able to pull away in the second quarter after outscoring Hazard 18-13. North Laurel went into halftime with a six point lead over the Bulldogs, 31-25.
The Bulldogs came back into the second half ready to fight with a big 21-point quarter.
The Bulldogs took the lead after Jacob Johnson knocked down two free throws but the Jaguars quickly answered with a shot by Reed Sheppard to tie the game back up at 34 apiece. Less than 30 seconds later, Hazard’s Jarrett Napier knocked down a shot that put the Bulldogs back ahead, 36-34, and Hazard held onto that lead for the remainder of the quarter, going into the fourth quarter with a 46-41 lead over North Laurel.
In the fourth quarter, North Laurel’s defense laid down, only allowing the Bulldogs seven points in the quarter as the Jaguars clawed their way back into the game. A three-point play by Sheppard tied the game up at 51 apiece with 3:25 left in the quarter but Hazard soon answered with a shot by Noah Neace to give the Bulldogs the lead, 53-51.
The Jaguars weren’t ready to give up yet, though, as Sheppard knocked down a shot with 1:30 left in regulation to tie the game back up once again at 53 apiece and neither team was able to knock down another shot to send the game into overtime.
After Cole Kelley knocked down a three-pointer to get scoring going in overtime with 2:40 left and take over the lead once again, the Jaguars were able to hang onto the lead to find the 63-60 win.
Sheppard led the team with 32 points in Saturday’s win.
Valentine said rebounding was a huge factor in Saturday’s game, as the Jaguars had 30 rebounds in Saturday’s win with Ryan Davidson leading the team with 10 rebounds.
“Our rebounding continues to improve,” he said. “All season long, rebounding has been the variable that has determined the outcome of the game.”
North Laurel 63, Hazard 60
North Laurel 13 18 10 12 10 63
Hazard 12 13 21 7 7 60
North Laurel (63) – Sheppard 32, Bruner 1, Kelley 17, Davidson 8, Alexander 5.
Hazard (60) – Pelfry 13, Napier 13, Johnson 11, Fletcher 9, Hall 12, Ford 2.
