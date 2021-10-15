A win is a win and all wins should be enjoyed.
That is the message that Chris Larkey wants his team to really take away from their victory on the road at Whitley County on Friday. The 14-8 win was not the prettiest game the Jaguars have put together this year, but it was a win and Larkey and his crew will take it.
North Laurel entered the game coming off two-straight losses - to Southwestern and Pulaski County - the two best teams on their schedule. Prior to that, the Jaguars were rolling through the competition. As Larkey said after the game on Friday, many programs in the state would love to have six wins on their schedule at this point in the season.
“I knew this was going to be a tough game. Whitley County’s kids tried hard and did a good job tonight. I knew it would be a fight. It was an ugly win, but I hope our kids can enjoy it. A win is always good, no matter the score or the style points you have,” said Larkey. “You know, there are a lot of teams in the state of Kentucky right now who would love to trade spots with us. We have two losses and have a chance to win eight games in the regular season. That’s a big accomplishment and I hope we can enjoy that.”
North Laurel is still a young squad. Many of their pivotal players are in the same sophomore class and the future is bright. On Friday, they showed flashes of being a team that is able to make plays when they need it to win big games.
The first obstacle they had to overcome on Friday was the injury to fullback Jacob Bowman on the opening kickoff of the contest. Larkey said they had put in a new set on offense that centered around Bowman, and they had to completely change the game plan from the very beginning when he went out.
Nonetheless, the Jaguars were able to put the first points on the board midway through the second quarter when Christian Larkey hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tucker Warren. The extra point was good and North Laurel took a 7-0 lead into the half.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter. The Jaguars punched their second touchdown of the night at the 8:59 mark of the fourth quarter on a 55-yard touchdown run from Warren to put North Laurel up 14-0.
Whitley County was able to string together some first downs on the ensuing drive and scored their first touchdown of the night on a one-yard run from Ryan Rose. The Colonels elected to go for two and Tye Hamblin picked up the score, cutting the lead to 14-8 with just over seven minutes left in the game.
With momentum building, Whitley County held the North Laurel offense on the next possession and got the ball back with a chance to tie or win as the clock was winding down. The Colonels marched the ball all the way to the North Laurel 20-yard line. On 4th-and-10, Whitley County put the ball in the air to keep the game alive, but the Jaguars defense deflected the pass and regained possession, running the clock out to hold onto the 14-8 win.
Larkey said it was a big play for his team to be able to make a stand on the game’s final drive.
“They were able to get a few balls over the top on us. We had to adjust the entire game with injuries and keep them from making big plays. We’re a big play team too and we just didn’t make any tonight,” said Larkey. “I thought we ran the ball well and controlled the clock in the second half and that helped slow them down. We played well on defense and came up big in the fourth quarter when we held them. The defense stepped up and got the ball back for us.”
With the win, North Laurel is now 6-2 on the year. They will be at home the next two weeks, taking on Henry County and Wayne County to wrap up the regular season.
