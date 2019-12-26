WOODFORD COUNTY — The North Laurel Jaguars picked up their seventh straight win on Saturday in the Mack Calvert Classic after defeating Great Crossing, 75-63.
The Jaguars haven’t had a loss since their season opener against Collins and saw their record move to 7-1 with Saturday’s win.
“We were very pleased with our win versus a solid Great Crossing team,” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “To be able to bounce back less than 24 hours after a rivalry game and get a win says a lot about our leadership and maturity.”
Isaiah Alexander turned in a 12-point effort in the first quarter including three three-pointers to the Jaguars find 16 points and a five-point lead in the first quarter, 16-11.
North Laurel went into halftime with a 31-23 lead after Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson each added six points for the Jaguars in the second quarter.
Sheppard and Cole Kelley’s combined 17-point effort helped the Jaguars to put up 19 more points in the third quarter that was sealed with a 25-point fourth quarter for the win with Sheppard leading with nine points in the quarter and Kelley adding eight points.
Sheppard led the Jaguars with 23 points while Kelley contributed 21 points on Saturday.
“GCHS has a senior laden team with good size,” Valentine said. “We competed hard and found a way to win. We are still learning ways to finish games but that will come as we continue to grow as a team.”
The Jaguars will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Florida to compete in the Rock Holiday Classic.
“We are looking forward to our trip to Florida,” Valentine said. “This will be a great opportunity to play some very good competition and continue to improve.”
