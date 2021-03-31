HARLAN — Both North Laurel and Corbin came away winners during this past Friday’s Harlan County All-Comers Track and Field Meet.
The Jaguars turned in first-place honors on the boys’ side, finishing with 178 points while Corbin followed with 157.50 points. The Lady Redhounds won the girls’ meet with 153 points, edging out second-place Harlan with 140 points while North Laurel turned in a third-place effort with 133 points.
Whitley County placed sixth (27 points) in the boys’ division while turning in a seven-place effort (16 points) in the girls' division. Lynn Camp placed eighth in both the girls’ and boys’ meets, finishing with 15 points, and one point, respectively.
Listed below are each teams’ top-five individual finishers in each event:
Girls
North Laurel
200 METER DASH
30.54 SB Haley Griebel 5th
400 METER DASH
1:04.79SB Olivia Rudder 1st
800 METER RUN
2:39.22SB Daniella Jackson 2nd
2:43.53SB Taylor Allen 3rd
2:53.24SB Lauren Crouch 4th
1600 METER RUN
6:02.40SB Kennedy Sizemore 1st
6:13.29SB Lauren Crouch 3rd
6:28.61SB Riley Vickers 4th
3200 METER RUN
13:04.73 Lauren Crouch 1st
14:16.42 Riley Vickers 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
56.53 Kennedy Sizemore 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
1:00.81 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.47 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:46.01 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
10:54.50 Relay Team 1st
SHOT PUT
26-11 Mea Anderson 1st
24-0 Chelsey Hammons 4th
Boys
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.74 SB Gamarious Isby 3rd
200 METER DASH
24.93 SB Gamarious Isby 5th
800 METER RUN
2:09.09 Cole Osborne 1st
1600 METER RUN
4:43.44 Justin Sparkman 2nd
3200 METER RUN
11:22.69 Aspen Sizemore 2nd
11:46.63 Tommy Monhollen 3rd
110 METER HURDLES
20.06 Austin Johnson 3rd
21.39 Henry Chappell 4th
300 METER HURDLES
51.79 Austin Johnson 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
48.19 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.48 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:47.39 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:43.90 Relay Team 1st
LONG JUMP
19-7 Alex Garcia 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
37-5 Alex Garcia 1st
POLE VAULT
9-6 Grant Woods 1st
8-0 Aspen Sizemore 2nd
DISCUS
133-7 SB Luke Robinson 1st
SHOT PUT
40-5 SB Luke Robinson 2nd
36-7 Connor Sizemore 4th
35-8 SB Austin Johnson 5th
Harlan County All-Comers
Girls Team Scores
1. Corbin 153, Harlan County 140, 3. North Laurel 133, 4. Middlesboro 71, 5. Harlan 48, 6. Whitley County 27, 7. Letcher Central 19, 8. Lynn Camp 15.
Boys Team Scores
1. North Laurel 178, Corbin 157.50, 3. Harlan County 142.50, 4. Middlesboro 69, 5. Harlan 46.50, 6. Letcher Central, 7. Whitley County 16, 8. Lynn camp 1.
