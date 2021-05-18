Jaguars, Lady Jaguars tennis teams finish regular season play with wins

LONDON — Bob Smith’s North Laurel Jaguars and Lady Jaguars finished regular season play with two big regional wins apiece.
The Jaguars knocked off both Whitley County and South Laurel while the Lady Jaguars accomplishes the same feat.
Both teams will now prepare for this week’s 13th Region Boys’ and Girls’ Tennis Tournaments.
Whitley County at North Laurel
Girls
North Laurel 6, Whitley Co. 2
“The girls came through in the clutch as Jaron, Baylie, and Erin all had comeback wins while Lorin also won a close court for us,” North Laurel coach Bob Smith said. “This is good to see as we near the regional tournament.”
Singles
#1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Tori Johnson (WC) 6-4, 6-3
#2 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Bailey Brown (WC) 8-6
#3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Emma Zehr (WC) 9-7
#4 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Meghan Steely (WC) 8-6
#5 - Callie Reeder (WC) def. Molly Hamm (NL) 8-3
#6 - Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Jaylen Gambrel (WC) 8-3
Doubles
#1 - Zehr/Steely (WC) def. Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) 6-1, 6-1
#2 - Hamm/Griffin (NL) def. Reeder/Gambrel (WC) 8-3
#3 - DNP
Boys
North Laurel 5, Whitley Co. 4
“We were a little shorthanded without Mahir and Zaid, but we managed to eke out a win behind big wins from Zack and Will in doubles and Lucas in singles against some quality players,” Smith said.
Singles
#1 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Kalep Rose (WC) 8-1
#2 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. Dhaval Patel (WC) 8-4
#3 - Canyon Freels (WC) def. Will Walton (NL) 8-6
#4 - Trey Walton (NL) def. Blake Buttery (WC) 8-1
#5 - Mason Strunk (WC) def. Jasper Jones (NL) 8-6
#6 - Garrett Sharp (WC) def. Haani Khan (NL) 8-5
Doubles
#1 - Harbach/W. Walton (NL) def. Patel/Freels (WC) 6-4, 6-3
#2 - Ball/T. Walton (NL) def. Rose/Buttery (WC) 8-1
#3 - Strunk/Sharp (WC) def. Jones/Khan (NL) 8-3
South Laurel at North Laurel
Girls
North Laurel 9, South Laurel 0
“We're rounding into form for our last week of the regular season schedule,” Smith said. “Meg and Kelsi got us a big win in doubles, and we were able to sweep all the courts.”
Singles
#1 - Jaron Gray (NL) def. Allie Mitchell (SL) 6-2, 6-2
#2 - Eva Clark (NL) def. Kenna Kemper (SL) 8-0
#3 - Baylie McCreary (NL) def. Kelsea Wilson (SL) 8-1
#4 - Erin Cheek (NL) def. Macie Finley (SL) 8-2
#5 - Lorin Sasser (NL) def. Cierra Durham (SL) 8-3
#6 - Molly Hamm (NL) def. Tinley Bowling (SL) 8-1
Doubles
#1 - Meg Brock/Kelsi Howard (NL) def. Kemper/Wilson (SL) 7-5, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (3)
#2 - Clark/McCreary (NL) def. Finley/Lilly Hoskins (SL) 8-0
#3 - Hamm/Charlotte Griffin (NL) def. Chasity Snyder/Ryan Allen (SL) 8-0
Boys
North Laurel 8, South Laurel 1
“Solid win for the boys,” Smith said. “Happy that Lucas was able to flip the match vs Rogers as he lost to him previously.”
Singles
#1 - Mahir Neeraj (NL) def. Will Wagers (SL) 7-6 (1), 6-1
#2 - Zack Harbach (NL) def. Josh Collins (SC) 8-0
#3 - Lucas Ball (NL) def. James Rogers (SL) 8-6
#4 - Will Walton (NL) def.Daniel Campbell (SL) 8-0
#5 - Trey Walton (NL) def. Lucas Johnson (SL) 8-3
#6 - Keston Kemper (SL) def. Zaid Salim (NL) 8-6
Doubles
#1 - Harbach/Ball (NL) def. Rogers/ Campbell (SL) 6-4, 6-3
#2 - Walton/Walton (NL) def. Johnson/Kemper (SL) 8-1
#3 - Neeraj/Salim (NL) def. Jacob Parman/Isaac Campbell (SC) 8-2
Extra match
Colton Cunagin/Derek Vaughn (NL) def. Luke Brown/Luke Bargo (SL) 7-5
