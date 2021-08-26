Jaguars looking to build on last week's win  over Bell County

LONDON — Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars are coming off one of the program’s biggest wins, a 30-22 victory over Bell County.
North Laurel fought back from a 22-14 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Bell County to get the win, something that has plagued Jaguar teams from the past.
“I loved what I saw out of our team,” Larkey said. “It was a very physical game for us and it was against one of the best coaches to ever coach in the state. I thought the kids responded really well to what Bell County does. The good I saw was that we can be physical and that these kids never give up. The determination was there not to lose, especially when they got down. The only thing I didn’t like was we couldn’t establish a good running game but that is also attributed to Bell County's defense.
“Another plus is that is as coaches get to evaluate on video what we can do to make this team better, we just don’t watch video on kids, we watch what we can do to make ourselves better,” he added. “One thing I’ve learned is that no one is always perfect and changes can always be made to better the team.”
North Laurel entered the season with high expectations, and notch a victory over a traditional power like Bell County has shown the Jaguars are heading in the right direction.
“Bell County is one of the most premier programs in the mountains and obviously have a Hall of Fame football coach,” Larkey said. “Being able to beat Bell County is huge for us and anyone. I mean it’s Bell County. Our kids just need to take the momentum and run with it and not look back. “When Bell went up by eight our kids could have folded but they didn’t, they fought back and we actually had a chance, in the end, to win it with a field goal with a few seconds left,” he added. “In overtime, we capitalized and got the ball first and scored. We knew before the first play that when we scored we were going for two. It was never a question. Our defense was so pumped that we went in and held Bell County on four downs. It was an epic ending. The atmosphere was so awesome, our crowd was the best I had seen in a long time and they got their money’s worth. The celebration after the game with our players, fans, students is what sports are all about.”
Now comes the tough part.
Larkey said his players regain focus, and forget about the win over the Bobcats.
Robert Reader’s squad is coming off a 34-7 loss to Thomas Nelson.
“Our kids also need to focus on the game plan and focus in practice because there are some changes we are making,” Larkey said. “Marion is a pretty sound team. They have some really good athletes and an attacking defense. They play a lot of kids and play very hard.
“They run the ball 90 percent of the time and come right at you,” he added. “The key to winning the game is to keep doing what we do, play physical on defense, and keep taking what the defense gives us. We must refocus and remember that we are playing Marion County, not Bell County. One game doesn’t define your season and we have to get these kids to be prepared for Marion.“
