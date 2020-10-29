LONDON — A win over Walton-Verona this past week has North Laurel fans hoping their Jaguars have turned the corner after snapping a three-game losing skid.
“It always feels good to win,” North Laurel coach Chris Larkey said. “Our kids have been through so much and work so hard. I’m glad they get to see how hard work pays off.
“We are getting better in certain areas but still have to work on making plays on defense on third down,” he added. “On offense, we have to continue to run the ball and keep the clock in our favor. We want to keep having fun and improving because we have the playoffs coming up. We are not where we wanted to be and it’s due to injuries and things beyond our control. But the kids we have that show-up every day are getting better and show a lot of promise.”
North Laurel upended Walton-Verona with a 28-13 win while snapping the Bearcats’ four-game win steak.
The Jaguars will now go back on the road to face-off against a Wayne County team that could be without the services of the state’s top running back — Braedon Sloan.
Sloan missed last week’s game against Corbin due to an injury, and his absence showed with the Cardinals falling, 43-6.
“Wayne County is still Wayne County,” Larkey said. “It will be a very physical game. It doesn’t affect the way we prepare. Keys to the win is to stop giving up big plays on defense on third and long, get our two-point conversions, and control the clock.”
