It was a nailbiter of a game between the Corbin Redhounds and the North Laurel Jaguars on Tuesday night as two of the top teams in the 13th Region battled it out for seven innings of baseball.
With the game tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Walker Landrum knocked a ground ball through the middle of the infield to score Cameron Combs and give the Redhounds the 7-6 lead.
North Laurel had a chance to send the game into extra innings in the top of the seventh, but Corbin’s Kade Elam came in and retired the side to pick up the save for the Redhounds.
Corbin Coach Cody Philpot said it was good to see his team fight for the win on Tuesday.
“That was a good one for us, just to see us battle back and be able to come through in the end off of their top arm. We had several guys step up at the plate in key at bats,” said Philpot. “Jeremiah Gilbert has been great for us in relief all year and was again tonight, and Elam shut the door with the help of some big defensive plays in that last inning.”
The Jaguars took an early lead and were in control through the first four innings. A double from Seth McClure scored Connor McKeehan to put the Jaguars on the board in the first inning. Will Hellard scored later in the inning to put North Laurel up 2-0 after one inning.
A home run from McKeehan in the top of the third extended the Jaguars’ lead to 3-0. Corbin added a run in the bottom of the inning when Jacob Gardner brought Combs home on a double, cutting the lead to 3-1.
North Laurel added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning, pushing their lead to 5-1, and looked to be in complete control of the game. But a big performance at the plate from the Redhounds got them back in the game in the bottom of the fifth. Corbin scored five runs in the inning, capped off by a home run from Peyton Addison over the left field wall to give the Redhounds their first lead of the night at 6-5.
The Jaguars tied the game in the top of the sixth, but the Redhounds pulled back ahead in the bottom of the inning on Landrum’s game winning single.
Despite the loss, North Laurel Coach Darren McWhorter said he thought his team had a good opportunity to win the game, but let it slip away in the end.
“I thought we played well enough tonight and had a lead most of the game,” said McWhorter. “But give Corbin credit, they never quit and had some kids step up when the game was on the line to get the win.”
Combs led the Redhounds at the plate with two doubles, followed by Addison who had a home run on the night. Landrum drove in three runs for Corbin, while Addison finished with two runs batted in.
North Laurel was led at the plate by McKeehan, who had a homer and a double. Brady Gilmore finished with a triple and drove in two runs.
With the win, Corbin is now 16-7 on the year and will play Madison Southern at home on Tuesday. North Laurel is now 10-10. They will take on Knox Central at home on Tuesday.
