WHITLEY COUNTY — The North Laurel Jaguars saw their season come to an end in a heartbreaking 21-20 loss on Friday night to the Whitley County Colonels in first-round action of the Class 5A playoffs.
After losing to the Colonels in another close matchup earlier this season, North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey said his team needed to cut down on the mistakes in order to come out with a win.
“We knew we needed to cut down on the mistakes and we did a little but we still made a lot of mistakes,” he said. “We gave up a lot tonight (Friday) because of mistakes. We blew coverage on a touchdown, gave it to them, some missed tackles—we just made a lot of mistakes and Whitley capitalized on it. You can’t make mistakes like that and expect to beat a good football team.”
The Jaguars took the lead first with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Sizemore to Grant Woods followed by an extra point by Mark McDaniel with 2:40 left in the first quarter, 7-0.
A one-yard touchdown run by Whitley County’s Zach Saylor followed by an extra point helped to tie the game up at 7-7 with 11:55 left in the second quarter.
After a big stop by the Colonels’ defense, Whitley County was able to take the lead with a 24-yard touchdown run by Cameron Gibbs heading into halftime, 13-7.
Neither team was able to find the end zone in the third quarter but the Jaguars quickly took the lead in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Sizemore to Brody Brinks with 10:45 left in the game followed by an extra point, giving North Laurel a one-point lead, 14-13.
Whitley County answered with a 16-yard touchdown run by Seth Mills four minutes later followed by a two-point conversion to give the Colonels a 21-14 lead with 6:45 left in the game.
And the Jaguars soon answered with a one-yard touchdown run by Sizemore followed by a failed two-point conversion, allowing the Colonels to hold onto the 21-20 lead and the win.
Larkey said miscommunication led to the missed two-point conversion that gave the Colonels the win.
With the win, Whitley County will be advancing to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, where the Colonels are set to play Southwestern on Friday.
And while the Colonels will be advancing, the Jaguars saw their season come to an end on Friday night, finishing the season with a 5-6 record.
“Our guys have played with a lot of passion,” Larkey said. “They weren’t expected to be any good in the district and we could’ve very easily won the district. I think we were picked dead last and we came up and very likely could have been playing for a district championship, should have been playing. The mistakes got to us.
“I thought our guys overachieved and did better than they were expected. We weren’t very fast but we made up for that with grit. We had a great season and could have won three or four more ball games but there were just too many mistakes but I guess that’s just part of it.”
