The North Laurel Jaguars may not have won on Thursday but they didn't lose either.
David Broyles' Jaguars walked away with a 1-1 tie with Madison Southern on Thursday.
The Jaguars are now sitting at a 4-8-2 record, with Thursday's match being their second 1-1 tie of the season.
North Laurel's Noah Steely had the lone goal for the Jaguars on Thursday, with an assist by Jackson McCowan.
After a scoreless first half, the Eagles got on the board quickly in the second half. Madison Southern's Jase Duerson, with an assist by Francisco Aguilar gave Madison Southern their one goal of the game.
Minutes later, Steely quickly answered with a goal to tie the game up at 1-1.
Despite several attempts by Madison Southern, the Eagles couldn't get the ball in the net again and the game ended in a draw.
Jaguars goalkeeper Henry Chappell was impressive in the box on Thursday, making 12 saves, while only allowing one goal for Madison Southern.
With the tie, the Jaguars extended their unbeaten streak to four, as North Laurel hasn't lost a game since it's September 3 loss to Southwestern.
The Jaguars will be back in action today. North Laurel will host Whitley County, with game time slated for 6 p.m.
