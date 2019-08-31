NORTH LAUREL — The North Laurel Jaguars gave the fans a show in their first home game of the season after a slow start.
The Jaguars found a 28-6 win over Floyd Central on Friday night to mark North Laurel’s first win of the season.
“Our guys improvised and did a good job of sticking in there and pounding it,” said North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey. “Our defense finally stopped bending and finally started playing football and forced some turnovers.”
Both teams had a slow moving first half.
Floyd Central was the first to score, with a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Caleb Hager at the end of the first quarter to put Floyd Central up 6-0.
A three-yard touchdown run by Jacob Bowman in the second quarter followed by an extra point gave the Jaguars the lead heading into halftime, 7-6.
“The first half is about the worst football I have ever seen us play in my 11 years as coach here,” Larkey said. “It was awful. I’m sorry for the people who paid to see that. It was totally embarrassing and I made sure our kids knew that, I made sure our kids knew the fans knew that. It was just awful—we got our butts whipped.”
Larkey said that was when he told his team they would need to find other ways to the end zone if they wanted to win the game.
“Floyd Central had a good game plan against us and it worked in the first half,” Larkey said. “They took away what we do the best but lucky for us, our guys are good enough to improvise and be able to do different things out of different formations.”
The Jaguars found their second touchdown with a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dalton Sizemore with 4:51 left in the third quarter, 14-6.
Just three minutes later, Konnor Robinson ran for 75 yards for a touchdown to give North Laurel a 21-6 lead over Floyd Central.
A 25-yard pass from Sizemore to Brody Brinks gave the Jaguars their final touchdown of the night with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter, 28-6.
“In the second half we made a few adjustments,” Larkey said. “We knew we couldn’t line up in the same formations that we did in the first half and we didn’t, we didn’t line up in it again and we did other stuff.”
While Larkey was proud of the effort he saw from his Jaguars in the second half, he believes there’s still a lot of work his team needs to do.
“We’re no where near where we need to be or should be,” he said. “These kids have to keep working. We’re just going to keep getting better. We’ve got to figure out how to play smart football and make up for what we don’t have.”
The Jaguars (1-1) will be back in action on Friday, as they travel to Walton-Verona (1-1). Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be a tough game for us,” Larkey said of next week’s game. “Every game is going to be a tough game for us, there’s not going to be any easy games. We’ve just got to be more physical.”
