Jaguars open season with 2-0 road win over Scott County

A shortened boys soccer season in 2020 did not go the way that the North Laurel Jaguars had hoped last year, when they fell in the opening round of the 49th District Tournament.
To open the 2021 season, the Jaguars have started off on the right foot with a 2-0 win over the Scott County Cardinals on the road on Tuesday night.
It was the kind of win that every team wants to start the season. North Laurel controlled the game from the start through the finish.
Coach David Broyles said his team had to work out some jitters to begin the game, but was able to take advantage of their stamina by the game's end.
"We had a bit of nerves in the first few minutes with it being our first game of the season, but we were able to settle into the game and play our style," said Broyles. "We controlled 70-75 percent of the possessions throughout the game and were able to wear them down."
The first goal of the game came midway through the first half when Grant Abner got the ball to Tanner Broyles who found the net and scored to put North Laurel ahead 1-0.
The Jaguars took the one-goal lead into halftime, but picked up where they left off to start the second half.
North Laurel found the back of the net in the second half when Noah Steely caught the Scott County goalkeeper out of place and pushed the lead to 2-0. The Jaguars went on to hold on for the two-goal lead.
Broyles said that North Laurel goalkeeper Henry Chappell was another key to the game, making several big saves throughout the match to shut out the Cardinals and secure the win.
With the win, the Jaguars are 1-0 to start the season. Their next game will come one Saturday at home against Perry County Central.
