Jaguars pull out overtime win, 56-55, in Florida tournament

WINDERMERE, Fla. —The North Laurel Jaguars found their first overtime win of the season after defeating Tippecanoe, Ohio in Saturday’s Rock Holiday Classic, 56-55.
“I was very proud of our effort today (Saturday),” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “This was our first overtime game this season. Situations like this will only help us down the road.”
After a slow first quarter that ended with the Jaguars trailing Tippecanoe by seven points, 14-7, North Laurel picked up its offense in the second quarter to cut down the Tippecanoe lead to only four points going into halftime, 28-24.
After trailing by 10 points in the second half, the Jaguars fought back into the game to tie it up at 50 a piece to send the game into overtime where Isaiah Alexander and Ryan Davidson combined for seven points while holding Tippecanoe to just six points for the win.
“We were extremely resilient after trailing by 10 in the second half,” Valentine said. “We finally started making some shots in the second half.”
Cole Kelley led the Jaguars with 21 points on the night.
North Laurel 57, Tippecanoe 56
North Laurel 7 17 10 16 7 57
Tippecanoe 14 14 12 10 6 56
North Laurel (57) — Sheppard 12, Bruner 6, Kelley 21, Davidson 9, Alexander 7, Black 2.
Tippecanoe (56) — Skaggs 2, Krostman 15, Garlitz 6, Caldwell 6, Frederick 6, Coppock, Frederick 18, Robbins 7.
Friday’s Game
Riverside, Virginia 53, North Laurel 49
The North Laurel Jaguars were handed a 53-49 loss by Riverside, Virginia in Friday night’s first round of the Rock Holiday Classic hosted by Windermere Prep, Florida. “I was proud of the way our guys fought through adversity throughout the game,” said Valentine. “We didn’t bounce back from a few days off for Christmas break as well as I had hoped.”
The Jaguars fell behind nine points in the first quarter after Riverside was able to score 18 points in the first quarter while holding North Laurel to just nine points in the quarter. Reed Sheppard came alive in the second quarter to add six points for the Jaguars. North Laurel was able to cut down Riverside’s lead after outscoring them 14-11 in the second quarter, going into halftime down by six just points, 29-23.
The Jaguars picked up their defense in the third quarter, holding Riverside to only six points. The Jaguars added 15 points in the third quarter with Davidson leading North Laurel with six points in the quarter.
Riverside outscored North Laurel 18-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the win over the Jaguars.
“We are doing a lot of good things but have to improve in some other areas if we are going to be a contender,” Valentine said. “Everything we are doing is to prepare for the postseason. I’m confident we will get things corrected once we can get some practice time.”
Sheppard led the Jaguars with 13 points.
Riverside 53, North Laurel 49
Riverside 18 11 6 18 53
North Laurel 9 14 15 11 49
Riverside (53) — Everett 24, Ziller 8, Ntimoah 4, J. Dausch 8, Reinhard 8, Z. Dausch 1.
North Laurel (49) — Sheppard 13, Bruner 3, Kelley 10, Davidson 16, Alexander 4, Black 3.
