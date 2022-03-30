Playing from behind nearly the entire game, the North Laurel Jaguars came just short of making a comeback against the Madison Southern Eagles on Tuesday night, falling 8-7 at home.
North Laurel was down 8-2 entering the bottom of the sixth innings, when they started their rally. Despite adding another run in the bottom of the seventh, they fell just one run short.
A pair of eighth graders took the mound for the Jaguars. EJ Allen and Ashton Clemons shared duties for North Laurel. Allen pitched four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run, while Clemons pitched three innings, allowing two hits. While both young pitchers turned in solid performances, it was the six errors from North Laurel that made a big difference in the end.
Coach Darren McWhorter said his pitchers were enough for his team to win the game, but it’s hard to win when a team commits that many errors.
“As well as we played yesterday, it did not carry over in today’s game. (We) pitched well enough for us to win the game,” said McWhorter. “Seven errors were the difference. You will not win many games with that many errors.”
The Jaguars fell behind 4-0 at the end of the first quarter, before adding two runs in the bottom of the second. Both teams went scoreless in the third and fourth innings, before Madison Southern added one run in the top of the fifth and tacked on three more in the top of the sixth.
Down 8-2, North Laurel began to rally in the bottom of the sixth. Gavin Hurt and Allen both reached base with singles to start the inning. A sacrifice fly from Chase Keen brought home Hurst to cut the lead to 8-3. Allen scored on the next at-bat from a single from Austin Smith, making the score 8-4.
A single from Walt Hellard scored two more runs to cut the lead to 8-6. North Laurel recorded outs on their next two at-bats, taking the 8-6 deficit into the final inning.
After holding the Eagles scoreless in the top of the seventh, Hurst opened the bottom of the inning with a double. He scored three batters later on a ground out by Keen, making the score 8-7. The Jaguars had a man on first and third with two outs, but a ground ball to second baseman led to the third out of the inning, as North Laurel fell 8-7.
Hurst led the Jaguars with a double and two singles. Smith, Hellard, Allen, Noah Rush, and Caden Harris all singled as well. Keen and Hellard drove in two runs, while Smith added one.
McWhorter said he was proud of the effort that his team made at the end of the game, but they have to clean up their mistakes.
“We made a valiant effort and gave ourselves a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh,” said McWhorter. “But we also had some bad luck at the plate, squaring up balls and hitting them right at people.”
The Jaguars picked up a win on Monday, in a 5-2 victory over Whitley County. Both teams scored once apiece to open the first inning. With the game tied at 1-1, a single from Croley scored Walt Hellard to put the Colonels on top 2-1.
North Laurel responded in the top of the fifth when Chase Keen doubled on a line drive to right field to score Caden Harris and tie the game at 2-2.
After Gavin Hurst walked to open the seventh inning, he was brought home three batters later on a single from Austin Smith to put the Jaguars ahead 3-2. Hellard singled at the next at-bat to bring home Keen and Eli Sizemore, to extend the North Laurel lead to 5-2 and give them the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.