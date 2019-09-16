The North Laurel Jaguars came back from a 17-7 deficit in the third quarter to pull off a 25-24 win over Lincoln County in overtime on Friday night.
With the win, North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey became the all-time winningest football coach in Laurel County history with a 66-49 record. Larkey broke the tie between himself and former Laurel County/South Laurel Coach Jack Eicher as most wins from any football coach at any school in Laurel County history—between Hazel Green, Bush, Lily, London, Laurel County, South Laurel and North Laurel.
“These kids, they are great kids, they want to win, they fought hard, they never quit and it paid off,” Larkey said. “That’s a good boost for them to win a game like that.”
In the first half, Larkey said he was happy with his Jaguars’ effort despite a slow start.
“We came out in a totally different offense,” Larkey said. “We tried some different things. We kind of started a little bit slow because we’ve never been in that offense and we’d never played against somebody in that offense, so it took a while to get going. I just wanted to do something different because last week was so disheartening that I just wanted to change stuff up and try to get more people involved and it did.”
After a touchdown by North Laurel quarterback Dalton Sizemore, the Jaguars went into halftime down by three points, 10-7.
“We went to the locker room happy—we were still in the game,” Larkey said.
The Patriots came back into halftime with a touchdown on the kickoff return to start the second half.
“That was like the biggest killer you could ever experience but our kids kept fighting,” Larkey said. “We just kept having fun. I wanted our guys to go out there and just play football and have fun. And they did.”
The Jaguar defense held the Patriots offense for the remainder of the second half, while fighting their way back into the game on the offensive side of the ball.
The Jaguars added a touchdown with 11 minutes left in the game, 17-14, followed by a clutch field goal kick by North Laurel kicker Mark McDaniel with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 17 a piece, moving the game into overtime.
“Any time a high school kid comes in there and makes a play like that, it’s special,” Larkey said.
The Patriots got the ball first and added a touchdown to give Lincoln County the lead, 24-17. Lincoln County’s touchdown was quickly answered by the Jaguars in their possession but the final play of the game was left in the hands of North Laurel’s quarterback.
“We all immediately agreed and we knew that if we scored, we were going for two (point conversion),” Larkey said.
Sizemore finds his way into the end zone for the two-point conversion and the win, 25-24.
“It was so disappointing last week to lose—it still hurts knowing we lost that game last week and should have won,” Larkey said. “It would have been awful to lose this game after we came back and did what we did. I think there were a lot of people praying for us in overtime.”
Larkey believes that Friday night’s win will only give his team more momentum moving forward.
“Any time you win a game like that you should come in more focused and just do better,” he said.
North Laurel will travel to Perry County Central next week. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
