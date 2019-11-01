The bye week served its purpose for Chris Larkey's North Laurel Jaguars.
They were able to heal some, but not all injuries, while also allowing Larkey and his coaching staff to work on some things with their players before postseason play begins next week.
With the bye week a thing of the past, the Jaguars will get ready for this week's opponent -- Class 4A power Wayne County.
"We are still little banged up, but the bye week served its purpose," Larkey said. "Going into this week's game against Wayne County, we know we are going up against probably the best back in the state."
Senior tailback Braedon Slone leads the Cardinals with 1,752 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. He ran for 207 yards and one touchdown during last week's 18-16 comeback win over Corbin.
"This is a tough team we are going to face," Larkey said. "They beat Corbin at Corbin last week, and he had another big game.
"We want to go in and play well while giving ourselves a chance to win the game," he added. "We've got to slow the Sloan kid down. If we don't, it could be a very long night. We have this game in front of us, but we are looking forward to the playoffs."
Larkey said he hopes his team can continue to build momentum heading into next week's Class 5A playoffs matchup with Whitley County.
"We want to keep the momentum going. We are going to go in and compete," he said. "This is a meaningless game for Wayne as much as it is for us. Of course, you want to win, but you also want to stay away from any injuries. We just want to play well. If we do that, I'll be happy.
Kick-off at The Jungle is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday.
