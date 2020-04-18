First-year head coach Nate Valentine believes this past season was just the beginning for the North Laurel Jaguars.
“We wanted to build a solid foundation this year,” Valentine said. “We are very pleased with the progress we made and the direction we are heading. There was a lot of change this season and change is never easy. We want to develop a program our fans can be proud of both on and off the court.”
The Jaguars finished the season with a 22-10 record and were named 49th District runners-up. Valentine’s team was riding a six-game winning streak heading into the district finals. North Laurel’s season came to an end in the first round of the 13th Region tournament with a 66-64 loss to Knox Central.
“We were obviously disappointed in the way our season ended but truly enjoyed the journey we had as a team,” Valentine said. “We put ourselves in a position to compete for a district and regional championship. We just weren't good enough at the things it takes to win tournament games. Our inability to rebound was something that haunted us all season and in the end it was our Achilles’ heel.”
After adjusting to their new roles, Valentine said he felt like he began to really see his team come together and was proud of the improvements he saw since the beginning of the season from each of his players.
“We had solid contributions from several guys this season,” Valentine said. “I thought our two freshmen, Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson, were outstanding. They are two guys we truly believe we can build a championship culture around. Noah Black, Isaiah Alexander and Clay Sizemore provided a much needed spark from the perimeter this season. Caden Harris went from the last guy on the bench early in the season to a starter by the end. Most guys aren’t willing to work their way up the way Caden did — I was extremely proud of his toughness and resiliency. Cole Kelley capped off a tremendous career by moving into the top 10 in scoring in school history. We also received solid contributions from Nate Bruner, Isiah Elmore and Jimmy storm, each of which had key moments that helped us win 22 games this season.”
The Jaguars will be losing five seniors in Isaiah Alexander, Noah Black, Isaiah Elmore, Cole Kelley and Jimmy Storm.
“We will certainly miss our five seniors,” Valentine said. “They have been a staple in this program the past few years. We can’t thank them enough for their contributions to the North Laurel basketball program.”
Despite losing some talented seniors, the Jaguars will be returning a lot of talent next season, including freshman standouts Sheppard and Davidson who contributed a lot this past season. Sheppard led the team in scoring last season, averaging 20.6 points per game and Davidson averaged 14.7 points per game.
“We have several young players that will be expected to contribute immediately,” Valentine said. “Our success will depend on how much work our guys put in throughout the summer. Minutes are available for next season — it will be interesting to see who puts in the work to earn them.
“I’m excited about the future of our program. I know our guys are hungry to take this program to new heights. We have some very talented players returning. We will be young in age but we will always have high expectations for our teams — that will never change. We want to be relevant. It’s important we not only ‘expect to win’ but we prepare to win, both mentally and physically.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.