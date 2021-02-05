1. North Laurel (10-0 overall, 3-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Jaguars continue to make a strong case for being the state’s No. 1 ranked team after running their record to a program-best 10-0.
North Laurel recorded wins over Madison Southern (82-58), South Laurel (84-77), and Madison Central (91-73).
Sophomore Reed Sheppard continues to shine after turning in another impressive week of action. He finished with 17 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds against Madison Southern before totaling 50 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds against South Laurel. He added 30 points against Madison Central along with nine rebounds and eight assists.
The Jaguars are far from a one-man show, though. Sheppard’s cousin, Ryan Davidson, who is also a sophomore, had a heck of a week as well. He had 15 points and 11 rebounds against Madison Southern, 27 points and seven rebounds against South Laurel on 12-of-14 shooting, and 26 points and seven rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting against Madison Central.
2. Harlan County (10-1, 4-0)
The Black Bears are another team that has shown they should be receiving Top 20 consideration in the state. Harlan County continues to roll past opponents, Knocking off South Laurel 53-45 this past week along with Middlesboro (69-49) and Pikeville (83-63).
Freshman Trent Noah continues to show he might very well the best freshmen in the state. He scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds against South Laurel before finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds against Middlesboro. He poured in 29 points against Pikeville and finished with eight boards.
Daniel Carmichael is also coming on strong. He only had eight points and two rebounds against South Laurel before scoring 17 points against Middlesboro and 24 points against Pikeville.
3. South Laurel (7-3, 4-2)
The Cardinals might have been handed two losses this past week but Jeff Davis’s squad showed they belong near the top of the region rankings after hanging tough with No. 1 North Laurel and No. 2 Harlan County.
The Cardinals dropped a 53-45 decision to the Black Bears before falling, 84-77, to North Laurel. They responded with a 73-35 win over Middlesboro on Saturday.
The trio of Eli Gover, Parker Payne, and Brayden Reed has stepped up their play as of late and has shown that South Laurel is a team to keep an eye on.
Giver went off for a career-best 24 points against Middlesboro while Payne, along with Micah Anders has been the most consistent players for Davis.
Payne scored in double digits in both losses this past week while Reed continues to show signs of being a consistent double-figure scorer.
4. Clay County (7-1, 4-1)
The Tigers have put together an impressive four-game win streak after falling to North Laurel last week. Clay County picked up wins over Leslie County (70-68) Jackson County (85-58), Perry Central (79-65), and Barbourville (88-64).
Senior Connor Farmer turned in an impressive week, scoring 34 points against Leslie County, 22 points against Perry Central, and 24 points against Jackson County. Senior Conner Robinson continues to shine as well after putting up scoring totals of 19, 25, and 22, respectively, this past week. Senior Raven Abner also continues his impressive play, scoring a total of 42 points this past week.
5. Knox Central (3-2, 1-0)
The two-time defending region champions have gotten off to a slow start but they have a good chance to pick up some steam this week when they participate in the WYMT Mountain Classic.
The Panthers suffered a 77-72 setback to Rockcastle County before rolling past Prestonsburg, 74-46.
Senior Javonte Turner put up impressive numbers during this past week, scoring 20 points and finishing with seven rebounds against Rockcastle County before finishing with a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) against Prestonsburg.
Isaac Mills and Gavin Chadwell continue to play well, with Mills scoring 24 points against Rockcastle County while finishing with nine rebounds. He had 13 points and five rebounds against Prestonsburg. Chadwell scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds this past week.
6. Corbin (3-4, 3-2)
The Redhounds picked up a 79-62 victory over Williamsburg but dropped a 96-60 decision to Madison Central on Tuesday.
Sophomore Hayden Llewellyn scored 25 points in the win while Josh Hibbits added 19 points.
Corbin will be tested this week with games against No. 1 North Laurel, No. 3 South Laurel, and No. 5 Knox Central coming up.
7. Harlan (4-0, 3-0)
The Green Dragons hadn’t played a game due to COVID-19 restrictions since Jan. 12 before defeating Barbourville, 59-58, in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic finals on Monday.
Jordan Akal leads Harlan with a 31.7 scoring average while Jaedyn Gist is averaging 13.3 points per game.
8. Lynn Camp (5-2, 2-2)
The Wildcats hadn’t played a game since Jan. 23 due to COVID-19 restrictions before beating McCreary Central at home on Tuesday.
Micah Engle, who hit the game-winning shot to defeat the Raiders, leads Lynn Camp with a 22.8 scoring average while pulling down 6.5 rebounds per game. Gavin Allen is averaging a double-double, scoring 13.7 points per game while leading the team with a 10.8 rebounding average.
9. Barbourville (6-5, 3-4)
Coach Cody Messer is doing another fantastic job this season with the Tigers. They came up one point short of winning the 13th Region All “A” Classic title but fell to Harlan, 59-58. They followed the loss to the Dragons by dropping an 88-64 decision to Clay County on Tuesday.
Barbourville picked up a 68-50 win over Pineville this past week while defeating Somerset Christian, 76-53.
The Tigers continue to receive impressive play from Matthew Gray, Matthew Warren, and Dylan Moore. Gray leads the team with a 22-point scoring average while Warren (17.6 points per game) and Warren (17.0 points per game( follows.
10. Bell County (5-6, 1-3)
Brad Sizemore’s Bobcats are beginning to hit stride. They posted a 3-0 record this past week and are now riding a season-best three-game win streak. Bell County defeated Ligon COGO (83-21), Russell County (57-38), and Wash urn, Tenn. (76-21).
The Bobcats are led in scoring by Cameron Burnett and Dawson Woolum. Both players are averaging 16.4 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.