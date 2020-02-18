LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars cruised to their fourth straight win on Monday night after defeating the Harlan Green Dragons, 83-67.
“We said our last three (games) before coming into this one were the most important games for us when we had a Tuesday, Friday, Saturday stretch there and said those would be important wins for us just to prove to us that we can actually play,” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “We were tired, we’ve had three games in four days but to come out here with a win and get number four in a row as we head into the tournament, I think things are heading in the right direction.”
North Laurel led by as much as 20 points on Monday night on their way to an 83-67 win.
The Jaguars quickly jumped to a double digit lead after holding the Green Dragons to only nine points in the first quarter while adding 20 points to the scoreboard.
Both teams added 18 points in the second quarter to help the Jaguars keep the 11-point lead at halftime.
North Laurel outscored Harlan 45-40 in the second half to hang onto the lead and find the win.
Four Jaguars were in double digit points in Monday night’s win with Isaiah Alexander leading the team with 23 points.
The Jaguars knocked down 13 three-pointers in the win with Alexander leading with five three-pointers. North Laurel also had 31 rebounds and 24 assists in Monday night’s win with Reed Sheppard leading the team with 15 assists.
North Laurel will be back in action on Friday in their final regular season game as the Jaguars host Knox Central at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re going to get a rest, which is the biggest thing right now,” said Valentine. “Our focus now goes to the district tournament.”
North Laurel 83, Harlan 67
North Laurel 20 18 18 27 83
Harlan 9 18 20 20 67
North Laurel (83) – Sheppard 15, Elmore 8, Kelley 16, Davidson 17, Alexander 23, Black 2, Messer 2.
Harlan (67) – Kyler McClendon 9, Kaleb McClendon 13, Ward 2, Morton 3, Barnes 2, Gist 20, Eldridge 15, Pennington 3.
