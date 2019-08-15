LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars got behind early and couldn’t catch back up to the Model Patriots on Tuesday night, taking a 5-1 loss.
“It was a disappointing loss,” North Laurel Coach David Broyles said. “It was a game I thought we could’ve and should’ve won and we just didn’t come out ready to take that on.”
Model added its first goal in the four-minute mark to take a 1-0 lead over the Jaguars, while North Laurel held the Patriots from scoring another goal until the 29-minute mark. The Patriots added two more goals in the first half to give Model a 4-0 advantage over the Jaguars going into halftime.
“We came out really strong to start the first half for about the first three minutes and then I don’t know if fatigue set in real quick or what but we just didn’t play well the rest of the first half,” Broyles said. “In the second half, we had a little more fire.”
The Jaguars allowed the Patriots four goals in the first half but Broyles said his defense picked up their intensity, holding Model to only one goal early in the second half to give the Patriots a 5-0 lead.
“We worked harder the second half, we hustled more,” Broyles said.
North Laurel’s Noah Steely sailed a ball into the back of the net to score the Jaguars first goal of the season and their only goal of the night in the 63-minute mark.
“We’ve got to see better communication and we have to hustle to 50/50 balls,” he said. “Last night (Monday), we won almost every 50/50 ball and tonight (Tuesday) was not the same. We’ve just got to work harder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.