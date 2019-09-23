HAZARD — After a slow start, the North Laurel Jaguars put away the game in the second half to walk away with a 20-0 win over Perry County Central on Friday night.
“I thought we came out and played really, really flat,” said North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey. “I don’t know what goes through the minds of teenagers. We worked and we told them what to expect all week and they came out here and acted like they’d never played a game in their life.”
Friday night’s matchup between North Laurel and Perry County Central started out slow, with the Jaguars finally picking up a touchdown in the last eight seconds of the second quarter with a four-yard pass from quarterback Dalton Sizemore to Brody Brinks to give North Laurel a 6-0 lead heading into halftime.
Larkey said he had to make changes heading into the second half to get his offense going.
“I knew coming in it was going to be tough playing against them offensively because they would be ready to play and they (Perry County Central) are good defensively,” he said. “Their defense line held us from doing anything basically until late in the game.”
A 32-yard touchdown pass from Sizemore to Gavin Hurst gave the Jaguars their second touchdown of the night with 4:25 left in the third quarter, 12-0.
An interception by Sizemore in the last play of the third quarter gave North Laurel good field position. Konnor Robinson ran the ball in the end zone for the Jaguars, followed by a two-point conversion, to give North Laurel a 20-0 lead with 11:57 left in the fourth quarter.
“We just had to get away from stuff that we were normally doing and we have to keep working on finding what works in a game,” Larkey said. “Our passing game worked well in the second half and Dalton (Sizemore) threw the ball well to our receivers and our receivers caught the ball well.
“Offensively, we just had to start throwing the football. We knew our guys could get open. Our line does a very good job of pass blocking and that’s our biggest strength, I guess. Our backs are good, quick hitting the ball, they just don’t weigh a lot, so they’ve got to get through there and go and the line has to make a hole for them.”
Larkey said he was extremely proud of his defense from start to finish on Friday night but still saw a lot of mental mistakes made on both sides of the ball.
“We had so many little mental breakdowns we’ve not had all year and they came at a very bad time,” he said. “The kids have to work on correcting that. The kids can do it right a thousand times in practice and then come out here and mess up.”
North Laurel will be facing crosstown rival the South Laurel Cardinals on Thursday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I hope that we have a great game next week,” Larkey said. “I hope that a lot of people come out and support our football teams.”
