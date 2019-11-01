Jaguars sitting steady at No. 6 in latest Fear 'Les' Pigskin Rankings

1. Bell County (9-0, 4-0)
The Bobcats continue to dominate.
Bell County handed Estill County a 55-12 loss on the road as Brandon Baker led the way with 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Dudley Hilton’s squad has a chance to go unbeaten in regular season play, but to do so, they must beat No. 4 ranked Harlan County.
2. Williamsburg (7-2, 4-0)
The Yellow Jackets cruised to their 14th straight district win while defeating Lynn Camp for the 14th time in a row during the process.
Williamsburg handed the Wildcats a 43-22 loss after jumping out to a 43-0 lead by the time halftime rolled around.
Quarterback Dalton Ponder JD another impressive game behind center. He completed 17-of-19 pass attempts for 290 yards and five touchdowns while Caleb Rose has five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Devonte Powell finished with five receptions, 92 yards, and one touchdown.
3. Corbin (5-3, 2-0)
The Redhounds lost a heartbreaker this past week when they saw a victory slip through their hands.
Wayne County was able to capture the district’s top seed by talking to defeat Corbin, 18-16.
Quarterback Cameron Combs has a big day throwing the ball, finishing with 165 passing yards and one touchdown while receiver Jake Steely caught four passes for 149 yards and one touchdown.
4. Harlan County (8-2, 3-0)
The Black Bears have a chance to make some big noise this week do they can find a way to
beat No. 1 ranked Bell County.
Harlan County is coming off a 49-19 win over Perry Central that saw Ben Landis rush for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Whitley County (6-3, 2-2)
The Comeback Colonels are rolling and recorded another win after falling behind by double digits.
Whitley County upended South Laurel last week by handing the Cardinals a 32-18 loss. The 14-point victory allowed Jep Irwin’s squad to
finish district play with a 3-1 record.
Woody Lawson ran for 136 yards in the win while Zach Saylor had a huge game, finishing with 83 rushing yards and four touchdowns while wading the team with 14 tackles on defense.
6. North Laurel (5-4, 1-1)
The Jaguars were off last week due to a bye but will be tested in their regular-season finale when they host Class 4A power Wayne County.
A win over the Cardinals would be huge for North Laurel’s confidence with the Class 5A playoffs beginning next week.
Here’s an interesting tidbit — Three of the Jaguars’ four losses have been by nine points or less. They could easily be 8-1 this season.
7. Knox Central (2-7, 0-3)
If the Panthers can continue to get healthy they could be a dangerous team once the Class 4A playoffs begin next week.
Knox Central squeaked by Lincoln County last week with a 34-33 overtime victory while Seth Huff ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns.
8. Clay County (6-3, 1-1)
The Tigers are having one of their best seasons in recent memory after collecting win No. 6 last Friday with a 22-8 victory over Magoffin County.
Chandler Hibbard ran for 216 yards in the win while Dominique Hubbard has three catches that totaled 63 yards and a touchdown.
9. Middlesboro (7-2, 3-1)
The Yellow Jackets won their third straight game this past week and look to be a force to wreck on with once the Class 2A playoffs begin.
Middlesboro handed Knott Central a 47-8 loss this past Friday as Jabari Kyle ran for 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
10. Pineville (7-2, 2-2)
The Mountain Lions got a huge district win over Harlan last week which assured them of hosting at least one playoff game.
Pineville cruised past the Green Dragons, 42-0, as Colby Frazier ran for 152 yards and four touchdowns.
